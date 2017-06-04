WATCH: UFC 212: Max Holloway defeats Jose Aldo to claim UFC featherweight title in Brazil

The UFC world has a new featherweight champion, after American Max Holloway ended Brazilian Jose Aldo’s reign with a technical knockout victory at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro.

The 25-year-old was up against it to begin with, making a quiet start as Aldo took the opening round.

However Holloway showed his confidence remained high, even going as far trash-talking the champion during the bout.

And that confidence soon proved fruitful, as the 25-year-old stepped up in the third round, unleashing a combination of punches that saw Aldo fall to the floor.

Holloway then made the most of his opportunity, grounding and pounding before the end of the round, to claim the win.

The victory is Holloway’s 11th consecutive win.