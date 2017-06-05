2017 Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 2 live blog

Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine will be one for the sprinters. Join The Roar’s live coverage of Stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine from 11pm AEST.

While the finishing 50 kilometres are much simpler that yesterday’s, there is still plenty of climbing to be done on today’s stage, with four classified climbs along the route, which will make it a challenge for the pure sprinters to stay in the main peloton before the finishing kick in the town of Arlanc.

The stage starts in the town of Saint-Chamond, and like the previous stage will immediately start to climb. The Côte de Croix Blanche starts immediately after the neutral section finishes, with the category three climb going for 4.6 km at an average gradient of 4.1 percent.

After such a punchy start to the stage, the riders will be happy that the next 70 kilometres are relatively simple. However, the road rises for 20 kilometres from the 100 kilometres to go point, and incorporates two classified climbs.

The category two climb of the Col de Verrières-en-Forez (9 km at 4.8 per cent) and the category three climb of the Col de Baracuchet (6.2 km at 4.9 per cent) are the major difficulties on the stage, but with them being around 80 kilometres from the finish, they may not be too much of a factor.

The climbing continues only a few kilometres down the road, with the final categorised climb of the day, the category four hill of the Col des Supeyres 2.9 km at 5.6 per cent.

At the crest of this climb, the riders will have 70 kilometres to go. If any of the pure sprinters have been dropped over the previous three climbs, the long descent off the final climb allow them a chance to latch back onto the peloton.

The run into the finish looks good for the sprinters, with a long, straight road into Arlanc for the final finishing dash.

Bouhanni, Demare and Kristoff will all be in the hunt for stage honors, and early bragging rights before the Tour De France.

Be sure to catch The Roar’s live coverage of the second stage of the Dauphine from 11pm AEST.