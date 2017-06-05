AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 11

The bye weeks are here, which means a third of the league got a rest this week, which is most appreciated.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 1
On top of the ladder for the first time in their history. It was a scrappy win over the Bombers, but with their current injury list, every victory is like gold.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 2
Losing to the Cats in Geelong by four goals is nothing to be ashamed of, but there are concerns for the Crows. Once again they looked ordinary with Rory Sloane quelled and they seemed to give up the fight in the third quarter.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 5
Hammered the Hawks like a good side should. They look every bit a top-four side after 10 games.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 6
The Dogs had a week off to set themselves for an important Thursday-night clash with the Swans.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 5
Did what good teams do by winning on their home ground for a third straight match – all of them against quality opposition. Joel Selwood is an incredible footballer who could well be leading the Brownlow after 11 rounds.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 4
A very nice win by the Tigers against a plucky opponent. Have been in almost every game and head into their bye week beautifully placed at 7-4.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 7
Another disappointing away performance. They’re not to be trusted.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 9
Unlucky to be bumped down on their week off.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 11
The break might have come at the perfect time for the Saints.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 8
A disappointing loss at home that could have been worse if the Magpies had taken their chances. Brad Hill’s late brain fade was extremely costly.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 12
Injuries or no injuries, the Giants are still a terrific team and the Bombers made GWS work had for four points on their home track
Last week: 13
Ladder: 10
A super win given how short-handed they were in the final quarter. Dominated possession and should really have had control of the match at quarter time. Nonetheless, fought it out for a valuable road victory. A huge game against the Demons awaits.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 13
Saturday night was the perfect example of why the Roos are so desperate to get their hands on an elite midfielder – they just don’t have an on-baller who can take a game by the throat.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 15
The Hawks are a bad side. Couldn’t do anything with the footy in the first half against Port Adelaide.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 16
What slim finals hopes they have will be lost if they lose to the Dogs on Thursday.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 17
Nothing to see here.
Last week: 17
Ladder: 14
Showed plenty of spirit to overcome a late deficit. There’s enough talent on this list to be competitive more regularly.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 18
Even on a week off there was bad news with Mitch Robinson’s season ending. Josh Schache might have played his last game for Brisbane. This club desperately needs help.
June 5th 2017 @ 9:40am
Cat said | June 5th 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Geelong isn’t 5th on the ladder.
June 5th 2017 @ 10:02am
Wayne said | June 5th 2017 @ 10:02am | ! Report
“Hammered the Hawks like a good side should”
If by that, you mean hammered them in first half and took the foot of the throat like a mid-table team should then yes. Should of been a lot worse, a Crows/GWS/Geelong forward line would of given the Coleman a shake
June 5th 2017 @ 10:17am
greg said | June 5th 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
So keeping Hawthorn to 3 points at half time is what every mid table team should be capable of? I seem to remember Hawthorn beating mid table teams like Melbourne and West Coast. Should I also forget that Hawthorn were beating Adelaide until halfway through the third quarter? Port Adelaide must be truly hated if the can win by 51 points and still be criticized about their goal scoring despite having a percentage of 148 after 11 rounds (10 games played by them).
The only thing I disagree with on these rankings is the position of Geelong. They do deserve a higher rank. I’d push them up to 3.
June 5th 2017 @ 10:09am
Wilson said | June 5th 2017 @ 10:09am | ! Report
As Hawks fan was expecting the loss but not a first half like that.
This year the hawks need to continue to blood the young players like they are And I think once Ceglar is back fit and fighting next season the hawks will improve.
Ceglar i see as more important then most see. He filled the gap Hale left and we are missing that major cog.
June 5th 2017 @ 10:26am
Bobby said | June 5th 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
These rankings are fair enough. Massive game for the dogs this week against a Sydney team who may have a “nothing to lose” attitude. Lose, and the dogs would be hard-pressed to make top 4.
Having said that, they didn’t need to last year. But stats don’t lie, and a team is so much more likely to win a premiership from the top 4
June 5th 2017 @ 10:26am
hal said | June 5th 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
The reasons why Geelong beat Adelaide are the following:
Adelaide were forced to kick long balls into their forward line. The hang time allowed the Geelong backs to get the ball and come away with it. Without McGovern, Adelaide are a very poor over head marking team. Jenkins isn’t good in that department. Taylor Walker doesn’t jump at the football over head, and when he does he puts up one hand and uses the other to fend off opponents. Taylor Walker is a good mobile forward and an extraordinary kick, but Geelong did not allow him to play his natural game. Adelaide were forced to kick long bombs from 45 to 60 meters. Adelaide played with a four man forward line until the last quarter. Geelong didn’t allow over the top goals from Betts and Jenkins.
Scott Selwood has stiffened up Geelong. He has played three games for three wins. We are fourth for contested possessions. Overall Scott has played eight games for seven wins. He has alowed other players, like Murdoch and Guthrie, to grow. In three weeks Scott has had 44 tackles (17/17/10). In the past three weeks our contest work has been excellent, which has allowed us to produce forward half gains.
The game was over at half time, as Joel Selwood had 23 possessions and a goal, while Dangerfield had 20 possessions and two goals. These players were not tagged. Joel Selwood has the greatest desire for the ball. He has extraordinary will power as wherever the ball is he goes for it. Perhaps he is too brave for his own good. Otten took his eye off the ball, whereas Selwood didn’t. He went back with the flight of the ball, keeping his eyes on it at all times.
Motlop was also damaging. He was clean around the contest. His defensive work was solid, and it has been for three weeks. Zac Smith and Jordan Murdoch have brought physical presence to Geelong over the last three weeks. Menagola has also added physicality to Geelong. Both he and Scott Selwood have lifted our midfield. Mackie has turned back the clock, as he is playing some of his best football. He is proving that the game isn’t beyond him yet. Mackie has played in 200 wins and no other player has got there quicker. Mackie and Tuohy have become de facto midfielders. Tuohy is having an excellent season. Tom Stewart is clean and he reads the play well. He is good at dropping back. He could be a future Enright, so the number 44 is fitting. Matthew Scarlett was responsible to bringing him to the club. Our second tier players have lifted. Duncan, Lang, and Murdoch are having a great month.
Finally R.I.P Johnny Watts. He wrote the Geelong club song and was a great mate of Polly Farmer.