AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 11

All part of the plan - Fremantle fumble leads to goal

The bye weeks are here, which means a third of the league got a rest this week, which is most appreciated.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

On top of the ladder for the first time in their history. It was a scrappy win over the Bombers, but with their current injury list, every victory is like gold.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 2

Losing to the Cats in Geelong by four goals is nothing to be ashamed of, but there are concerns for the Crows. Once again they looked ordinary with Rory Sloane quelled and they seemed to give up the fight in the third quarter.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 5

Hammered the Hawks like a good side should. They look every bit a top-four side after 10 games.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 6

The Dogs had a week off to set themselves for an important Thursday-night clash with the Swans.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 5

Did what good teams do by winning on their home ground for a third straight match – all of them against quality opposition. Joel Selwood is an incredible footballer who could well be leading the Brownlow after 11 rounds.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 4

A very nice win by the Tigers against a plucky opponent. Have been in almost every game and head into their bye week beautifully placed at 7-4.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 7

Another disappointing away performance. They’re not to be trusted.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 9

Unlucky to be bumped down on their week off.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 11

The break might have come at the perfect time for the Saints.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 8

A disappointing loss at home that could have been worse if the Magpies had taken their chances. Brad Hill’s late brain fade was extremely costly.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 12

Injuries or no injuries, the Giants are still a terrific team and the Bombers made GWS work had for four points on their home track



Last week: 13

Ladder: 10

A super win given how short-handed they were in the final quarter. Dominated possession and should really have had control of the match at quarter time. Nonetheless, fought it out for a valuable road victory. A huge game against the Demons awaits.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 13

Saturday night was the perfect example of why the Roos are so desperate to get their hands on an elite midfielder – they just don’t have an on-baller who can take a game by the throat.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 15

The Hawks are a bad side. Couldn’t do anything with the footy in the first half against Port Adelaide.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 16

What slim finals hopes they have will be lost if they lose to the Dogs on Thursday.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

Nothing to see here.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 14

Showed plenty of spirit to overcome a late deficit. There’s enough talent on this list to be competitive more regularly.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

Even on a week off there was bad news with Mitch Robinson’s season ending. Josh Schache might have played his last game for Brisbane. This club desperately needs help.