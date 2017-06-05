Andy Murray vs Karen Khachanov: French Open live scores

Young Russian Karen Khachanov will be out to cause an upset of epic proportions when he takes on the world No.1 and French Open first seed Andy Murray in the fourth round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 8:30pm (AEST).

After an inconsistent build-up to the French Open, and a tough start as he took four rounds to blast through each of the first two rounds, Murray put on his most dominant performance – probably all year – against Juan Martin Del Potro last time out.

Andrey Kuznetsov and Martin Klizan both looked like they were chances to beat Murray in the first two rounds at different points with a couple of close tie-breaker sets proving the difference, particularly against Klizan.

Murray’s performance against Del Potro was impressive though. After outlasting the Argentinian in a tense first set and holding serve throughout the second before breaking in the last game, he then went on to win the third 6-0.

It was the first time all tournament Murray has looked in complete control, and if he can continue along that tack it could see him return to the final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic last year.

Khachanov, who has rapidly risen through the world rankings to now sit as the No.53 made an impressive run to the French Open, reaching the quarter-finals in Lyon and Barcelona and has caused a few upsets in the opening matches of the French Open.

His ability to play long points and get into the grind has been impressive and should leave him in good stead against Murray. However, with a similarly strong defensive player at the other end of the court, he will have to mix things up this time.

After a four-set victory in the first round over Nicolas Jarry that was more or less expected, he then knocked out veteran Tomas Berdych in straight sets, before going over the seeded John Isner.

The win over Isner was impressive as he handled the big serve, performed under pressure and bounced back from a set down to win three straight, as well as two in tie-breakers.

The pair has never faced off before this meeting and the winner of this match will take on either Kei Nishikori or Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Prediction

Murray was inconsistent during the first two rounds, but seemed to hit something bordering on form against Del Potro and should carry that on here. It won’t be on way traffic, but it would be a huge upset if Khachanov was to win.

Murray in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 8:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Simona Halep and Carla Suarez Navarro on the Phillipe-Chatrier Court and don’t forget to add a comment below.