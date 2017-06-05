Australia vs Bangladesh: Champions Trophy live scores, blog

Rain won't go away as Australia and Kiwis share the points

A crucial two points will be on offer when Australia and Bangladesh cross swords at The Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 10:30pm (AEST).

The compressed format of the Champions Trophy means that every one of the four Group A sides still have mathematical chances of securing a top-two finish to qualify for the semi-finals.

The fact the Poms are expected to claim top spot means Australia and New Zealand will likely compete for the remaining qualifying position, meaning a Bangladesh win would only make Australia’s semi-finals equation more difficult.

Although the Tigers still have a mathematical chance of qualifying, a loss to the Aussies would all but dash their chances.

Australia and New Zealand split the points in the Aussies’ most recent outing, a match after which Smith slammed his side’s performance with the ball as “one of the worst bowling displays that (they’ve) put on for a very long time”.

The metronomic Josh Hazlewood proved a diamond among the rubble in collecting career-best figures of 6/52, while the Kiwis’ batting unit flayed the rest of the Australian attack to all corners of the park.

It would be Australia who would escape jail in the end, the umpires putting a line through the fixture with Australia on the rocks at 3/53 nine overs into the chase.

Australia’s match with Bangladesh will play out on the same pitch as Sri Lanka’s clash with South Africa on Saturday, meaning if leg-spinner Adam Zampa earns a recall turn out of the rough could trouble the Bangladesh batsmen.

Bangladesh will be out to make amends for an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of England, although a number of impressive individual performances showed that Australia aren’t guaranteed to win in a canter.

Tamim Iqbal plundered 128 off 142 at the top of the order, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim belted 79 off 72 as the pair combined for a 166-run partnership for the third wicket.

Add in star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan – a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox tweaker who has impressed in Big Bash League stints with both Adelaide and the Melbourne Renegades – and you’ve got a side streaked with talent.

He is actually ranked first in the ICC all-rounder rankings in all three of the Test, ODI and T20I formats.

Bangladesh are likely to drop a batsman in substitution for an extra bowler given the side’s lacklustre performance with the ball against Joe Root’s men.

Left-hander Imrul Kayes, who came in at first-drop, will likely get the axe if Bangladesh opt for a more bowling-heavy line-up, with Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Sunzamul Islam chances to gain selection.

Prediction

The fact that Bangladesh cricket is only on the crescendo is great news for world cricket, but Australia boast too much strike for the Tigers to spring an upset.

The names Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood are irresistible.

Hazlewood, given his impeccable top-of-off line, nip off the seam and movement through the air on green decks under sullen English skies, fares as arguably Australia’s most potent weapon.

A skillset so conducive to sour weather is a luxury subcontinental nations historically lack, so don’t expect the Tigers’ cartel of quicks to have as telling an impact with the ball.

Australia shouldn’t find too much trouble in finding a critical win over Bangladesh.

