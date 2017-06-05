Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 2 live scores, blog

If the Golden State Warriors were favourites before the NBA Finals started, they are now unbackable with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing an uphill battle to get back into the series. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Game 2 from 10am (AEST).
The Cavaliers were absolutely woeful in Game 1. They ended up going down to the tune of 113-91, but the stat sheet told the real story of the 22-point loss.
20 turnovers, including eight for LeBron James is the stat that jumps off the page. Combine that with a mountain of second chance points for the Warriors, and it’s easy to see why the Cavaliers were never in the game.
They got no production off their bench, and it was all down to LeBron, with Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love also struggling throughout the match.
The Warriors, meanwhile tied the record for least turnovers in an NBA Finals game with four and made Cleveland pay for it, as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry went to work against an almost non-existent defensive effort.
Durant was able to get into the lane and throw down dunks with ease, while Curry had plenty of wide open three point shots. The margin could have been worse as well, had Klay Thompson not thrown up bricks all game long.
While Cleveland’s offence was bad, their main issues stem from defence. That’s where winning this series is going to start and it needs to in Game 2, but with awful structure and seemingly no inside presence to stop a high-flying Durant, that’s going to be easier said than done.
The scary thing is noting the Warriors still have improvement in them. Their first half was far from perfect, going into the break with only an eight point lead, while Draymond Green, ever present on defence didn’t score a point till the end of the third quarter.
Simply put, the Cavaliers need to be a cut above in this important Game 2. While it starts with James not making as many turnovers, he is going to need support doing that. Irving and Love will be feeling the pressure to make better decisions, but others including Thompson, Iman Shumpert, JR Smith and Kyle Korver must stand up or it could be another blowout.
Prediction
Still on home court, in fantastic form and against a side who looked all at sea. It should be closer – LeBron doesn’t do two straight blowouts, but my original prediction of the Cavaliers taking one of the first two is out the back window.
Durant and Curry to fire the Warriors to another win.
Warriors by 11.
10:31am
Scott Pryde said | 10:31am | ! Report
Q1 4′
Pachulia sets a screen now and that’ll be an offensive foul. Irving went down hard there, but I do think that was a legal screen. Pachulia was set nicely.
Warriors – 26
Cavaliers – 19
10:31am
Scott Pryde said | 10:31am | ! Report
Q1 4′
Now a quick turnover for the Cavaliers before a ball is poked away from Curry out of bounds. From the inbound it’s a missed three for Durant before Irving makes one from the corner.
Warriors – 26
Cavaliers – 19
10:30am
Scott Pryde said | 10:30am | ! Report
Q1 5′
The Cavaliers now with it and Irving is blocked by Durant as he drives across the lane and throws up a pull up jumper.
The timeout has done nothing to stop the run here! Durant with a big three at the other end.
Warriors – 26
Cavaliers – 16
10:26am
Scott Pryde said | 10:26am | ! Report
Q1 5′
Timeout called by the Cavaliers now to try and break this run.
Warriors – 23
Cavaliers – 16
10:26am
Scott Pryde said | 10:26am | ! Report
Q1 5′
Thompson now with a shot from under the basket and that’ll fall before some wonderful ball movement from Curry to Green sets Pachulia up for the easy basket.
Irving a turnover now and Durant goes to Curry in transition. He makes the easy layup and all of a sudden it’s the Warriors up 7.
Warriors – 23
Cavaliers – 16
10:25am
Scott Pryde said | 10:25am | ! Report
Q1 6′
The Warriors to Curry now and he misses a three from the wing before Thompson floats one from in the lane, but that comes up no good.
Now Durant across the lane, taking defenders with him before kicking out to a wide open Green who knocks the three down.
Warriors – 19
Cavaliers – 14
10:24am
Scott Pryde said | 10:24am | ! Report
Q1 6′
Turnovers both ways now.
Warriors – 16
Cavaliers – 14