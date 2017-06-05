Picking the bones from the Lions’ disappointment

The Lions will no doubt be disappointed with their first match, as they should be.

However, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves on the basis of this one match. British and Irish rugby is better than this – just think back to last year’s November Tests.

At the same time, the Lions could be an awful lot better than they were on Saturday and still lose the Test series handily, while the pressure will only build from here and time is against them.

In trying to understand why the Lions were so poor (and please excuse the implicit disrespect this is paying to the Barbarians but we need to get on), I suspect that jet-lag and travel fatigue may have had a bigger impact than Kiwis would readily acknowledge.

Let’s not forget that while Super teams live with jet-lag on an ongoing basis, British- and Irish- based players do not. As well, while the time difference between the UK and New Zealand is almost the same as between South Africa and New Zealand, the overall length of the journey and the silly Melbourne diversion is an additional factor.

I would expect the Lions to be much more in the groove by the time the Blues roll around on Wednesday.

Be that as it may, there are however still reasons for the Lions to be nervous.

I would not, for example, put much store in various comments from the British press that the introduction of the Lion’s bench saw a noticeable uptick in quality. This ignores the fact that after an hour the Barbarian part-timers must have been running on fumes and should have been ripe for the plucking.

Yes, a couple of subs did a couple of good things when they came on. George Kruis stole a lineout. Owen Farrell was at least sufficient whereas Johnny Sexton was garbled.

The magnificently-named Mako Vunipola (brother Billy sure got the short straw there) destroyed a Barbarians’ maul. But let’s not forget how necessary that particular intervention of Mako’s was: time was almost up and the Barbarians were trying to rolling-maul their way towards an unlikely victory. No, the malaise that afflicted the starting 15 worked its way no less through numbers 16 to 23.

The poor interplay among the Lions’ players (consider, for example, Stuart Hogg – of whom more later – and Anthony Watson conspiring to butcher an easy overlap try) has been defended on the grounds that they are only just getting to know each other, so this is only to be expected. But they know each other better than the Barbarians did, who nevertheless seemed able to find each other on the field fairly easily without flashlight or map.

I suspect this may have something to do with the ‘natural’ comfort that Kiwis tend to have with ball in hand, which, as is frequently observed, is ingrained in Kiwi kids on New Zealand parks and fields from almost pre-walking ages.

The days when one defender could shepherd a whole British backline all the way across the field and over the far touchline, as that backline laboriously shuffled the ball sideways to the wing, assuming the ball wasn’t dropped along the way are behind us. But if increasing competence has been arrived at through practice and familiarity with regular teammates, Saturday’s performance suggests that having new men inside and out may involve an element of regression for the men in red.

Again, they will no doubt improve, but they will be facing way more pressure on the ball starting Wednesday than was the case in their ‘warm up’.

As for Warren Gatland picking too few Scots, perhaps we need to swap out the word ‘few’ from that clause and replace it with ‘many’. Greg Laidlaw has always been ponderous beyond all measure, and so it was again on the weekend.

He is frequently lauded in the UK for his leadership qualities – and yes I suppose the last decade of results points to Scotland needing all the leaders it can find – but of all the world’s teams, surely the Lions should be least in need of selection on the basis of leadership at the expense of playing ability. Ciaran Fitzgerald, anyone? If the Lions are lucky Rhys Webb and Conor Murray will remain injury-free, and from here on in Laidlaw can concentrate on providing enthusiastic support.

Meanwhile, Hogg looks absolutely terrified and desperate to be anywhere but on a New Zealand rugby field. We’ve seen it many times before, players like Ronan O’Gara or Iain Balshaw (my favourite), who could play like gangbusters against almost anyone, but who crumbled to dust whenever up against the All Blacks.

When Hogg raised his eyes from the ball as it rolled towards him down the left touchline, he wasn’t just looking up at the Barbarians coming at him, he was spying the shadowy figures of a succession of their bigger, meaner and faster cousins just in behind them as well. And he did not appear to relish the prospect.

This is potentially a significant problem, as just a few days ago I would have described Hogg as the only viable Test fullback prospect for the Lions. Unless Hogg can get his mojo back, and fast, I would recommend Gatland trying out Watson at fullback, as the Lions need a proper threat from the back, a threat that neither Leigh Halfpenny nor Jarred Payne will provide.

The biggest surprise of the night, however, was the lack of dominance of the Lions in the set piece and the maul.

I had anticipated the Lions destroying the Barbarians’ scrum on a regular basis, kicking the resultant penalties to the corner, or as close as they could get, and then using rolling-mauls to confirm their dominance and exhaust the opposing forwards. Not to the point of doing nothing else (at least not if they were sensible), but enough to establish a clear platform.

However the Barbarians’ scrum almost held its own, while the Lions’ lineout was merely adequate and their rolling maul never really got going. Which brings me back to a jet-lag/fatigue or possibly even a ‘foxing’ explanation, a la the All Blacks at the 2015 World Cup, as we absolutely know that the set piece and maul are and will on this tour be among the Lion’s strengths.

There are dangers, however, in the Lions resorting to too conservative a game-plan. These dangers are made more acute by the difference between the Super franchises, against whom the Lions’ tactics will be developed, and the All Blacks, for whom they will ultimately be designed.

I shall turn to the tactical dilemmas facing the Lions on another occasion. For now, I leave you with the coming week’s results: the Lions will beat the Blues (with something to spare) and lose to the Crusaders. You heard it here first.