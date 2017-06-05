Removing teams won’t fix Super Rugby

Poor play from both sides results in the uncanniest try you'll see

The Brumbies and Stormers are each currently going to be in the playoffs this season. This is despite them both having less points than the Blues.

This is to put it quite simply, absolutely abhorrent. This is the fatal flaw behind any conference and division structure. A team may be in a weak conference and get in solely by finishing in first.

Super Rugby is the only major league with teams in Australia to have a conference and division structure. It ought to be abolished.

If two teams can finish with less points than a team and they both get in anyway it is clear to see that such system is flawed.

But to suggest that the system of finals qualification is the sole thing requiring of fixing in Super Rugby would be absurd, for it is just one thing that requires retooling.

So, how exactly can Super Rugby be improved beyond fixing the finals qualification rules?

I’d first off state that it may be best to only scrap the Kings as we’re then equal in terms of South African, Australian and New Zealand teams.

However, in their place I’d add a team from Fiji, as their national team is the best ranked outside of Europe and countries already represented in Super Rugby.

Next, I’d scrap the mid-season break. Three weeks without Rugby likely has led to a lull in interest in the competition. I’d move these matches to the off-season following the Grand Final.

As stated earlier, I’d scrap the conference system. The format of Super Rugby would become a seventeen game round robin format with the top eight teams qualifying for the finals.

Week 1

1st versus 8th

2nd versus 7th

3rd versus 6th

4th versus 5th

Week 2

Semi Final 1: Highest seeded winner of Week 1 versus Lowest seeded winner of Week 1

Semi Final 2: 2nd Highest seeded winner of Week 1 versus 2nd Lowest seeded winner of Week 1

Grand Final

Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2

There are obviously many more issues that aren’t addressed here that need to fixed for Union to gain more attention from the public – I think, however, that these changes are a good basis for further improvements to be made.