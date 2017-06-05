Richmond will win the flag, and here’s why

For the first time under Damien Hardwick, Richmond have been able to lock the ball in the forward 50 and score.

We are number one in forward defensive pressure. Jason Castagna, Dan Butler, Daniel Rioli, and now Shai Bolton have helped make the difference.

Rioli is really emerging as one of the most talented small forwards in the competition. Butler has speed that can match Eddie Betts, and Bolton has shown that he is up to football at the highest level, three weeks in.

We no longer just rely on Big Jack to kick the goals. We have the perfect balance of hard nuts and speedsters with plenty of dash.

It was the right decision to start playing the kids last year, as these kids have flourished. Last year we saw glimpses of brilliance in players like Castagna. Even Richmond haters saw danger signs when their teams fronted up against the Tigers.

We started building for the 2017 premiership last year, yet no one took us seriously.

We now work as a team. All 22 players work their tails off for the yellow and black jumper. This has allowed us to change the way we play.

No longer do players go into their shells when they make a mistake. They are up to the challenge, and that is evident in the way they are not afraid to kick the ball to a contest.

More often than not, our boys win the contest, which results in goals. It is good to watch a Richmond side that do not drop their heads when challenged.

It is also pleasing to watch a Richmond side that do not chip the ball around, because their confidence and hope has been dashed, as a turn over has occurred.

Our players no longer fear making mistakes, as they have been imbued with self belief and confidence. It is no longer just Dusty, Trent, Rance, and Big Jack who have been imbued with the Jack Dyer spirit, it is now the whole team.

On the subject of Trent Cotchin, he is far feistier this season. On Saturday against North he stood up like a steam train, especially in the third term.

This year Cotchin has shown the football world that he is a true warrior. People no longer view Cotchin as soft.

When people talk about the greatness of Richmond, they no longer just talk about the fab four (Martin, Cotchin, Rance, and Riewoldt) – they talk about the entire team. One name that is quickly becoming a household one, is David Astbury. He would have to be in contention for All-Australian this year.

We have a great defensive combination in Rance and Astbury. This defensive combination is helping our entire back six gain more confidence.

We have only conceded 100 points once this year, against Adelaide. Even in that game we were able to match Adelaide for around 30 minutes. So, in reality, we have only played 3 quarters of bad football this season.

We had a really good trade period as we picked up Toby Nankervis, Josh Caddy, and Dion Prestia. Nankervis has definitely been the stand out of the three. He is fiercely competitive, which is what any supporter wants in their ruckman.

It is not surprising that Tiger fans were buoyant about Nankervis coming to the club. This year has proved that Sydney let the wrong man go. He has become a beacon for Richmond. He has a touch of SHane Mumford about him. In the second half against North last night, Nankervis ran over the top of Todd Goldstein, and Ben Brown.

While Prestia hasn’t stood out, he is a blue collar player, who in time, will fit right in at Tigerland. Prestia has great potential, as was shown in glimpses at Gold Coast. A player like that could really thrive in a team like Richmond, playing along side such luminaries as Martin and Rance.

When thinking about Richmond 2017, one must remember that we are only 13 points away from being 10 and 1.

If things went our way in those close losses, we would be a game clear on top of the ladder.

We have shown the football world that we are a serious finals contender and that we can match it with the best sides in the competition.

There is no reason why the 2017 premiership flag shouldn’t be flying high at Punt Road come the end of the season.