Uni prevail to win the Templeton–McLean Trophy

On a beautifully crisp Saturday afternoon at St Lucia, the University of Queensland defeated their cross town rivals Brothers 21 – 15 in an expected spirited affair.

These two powerhouses of Brisbane Club Rugby have been playing for the right to hold the Templeton – McLean Trophy since 2001, a trophy that is well founded on a rivalry that runs generations deep and the 2017 episode did not disappoint.

The game commenced with its expected intensity with both forward packs exchanging shuddering defence as each side attempted to obtain the all important forward ascendency.

It was clear from the outset we had a game of rugby on our hands.

The Students opened the scoring in the fifteenth minute whilst attacking from just outside of the Brothers twenty-two yard line when University’s impressive fly half James Dalgliesh passed across the face of his centres to find his charging full back Nathan Russell running an inside angle that completely left would be Brothers defends wrong-footed and stormed to the try line unabated. A beautifully constructed try indeed.

University went on to dictate the first half through their set piece with the impressive Jack Cornelsen owning the lineout and the bookends of Will Marschallek and Hamish Richardson dominating in the scrums.

The Students were aptly marshalled by the pint-sized Dalgliesh who continually straightened the attack and took the ball to the line with options off both shoulders, creating space outside for the back three of Parker, Campbell and Russell.

Clearly University Coach Mick Heenan had his ‘Red Heavies’ earning the right to go wide by going forward first.

Yet there is one thing about a Brothers side that one could always rely upon and that is their tenacity to ‘hang in’ and work hard for each other and it was only though such a spirited defence did they keep themselves in the contest.

Brothers opportunity came late in the first half with a lineout about ten meters into enemy territory, yet an overthrow by Tom Sayer ensured that any pressure experienced by the Students was quickly relieved through Brothers inability to execute.

Remarkably this same action was repeated several minutes later with the Brothers faithful clearly frustrated by their side’s inability to strike a blow against their old foes. Half time was called with the Students up 7-0.

The visitors came out of the sheds with a galvanized determination and started to gain both field position and advantage line ascendency that saw fly-half Paddy James float a cut out pass down the short side to winger Mitch Felsman who ran in an impressive try in the corner despite the cover defence to take it to 7-5 as James missed the side-line conversion attempt.

The Students were quick to get about their response and found themselves deep on the attack in Brothers twenty-two.

With Wallaby skipper Stephen Moore looking on from the stands, the Students worked a rolling maul off an attacking lineout that culminated in tight head prop Hamish Richardson scoring a converted try taking it to 14-5.

The game appeared to be getting away from Brothers yet they continued to work hard through back-rowers Ted Postale, Criff Tuopo and the impressive work-horse Henry Fitzgerald who ran straight, close off the ruck, and took his side deep into Universities half.

Brothers giant lock Emmanuel Latu, who is Skeltonesque in size, finally ‘came to life’ in the 65th minute with a bullocking run taking would be defenders with him.

Brothers were back in the game several minutes later when Fitzgerald found the line after some close quarters forward play providing the opportunity. James converted taking the score to 14-12.

The match was in the balance for several minutes but taken away from Brothers after Universities impressive inside centre Alex Horan showed a turn of pace to score down Brothers’ right edge in the 72nd minute with Dalgliesh picking up the extras University took a 21-12 lead.

Brothers refused to yield and worked their way back into an attacking position in the centre of the ground near Universities twenty-two when they were awarded a penalty.

James stepped up and kicked Brothers back into contention but the at the final whistle the score remained 21-15 and the Templeton-McLean Trophy would be staying at St Lucia for a while longer.

The entire afternoon was a fantastic spectacle of grass-roots rugby and as it was Universities Old Boys day.

It was a pleasure to see the likes of former Bloomberg Media personality Dan Petrie, former Wallabies Nathan Sharpe and Greg Cornelsen and current Reds Coach Nick Stiles in the crowd and enjoying the match.

However I think the performance of the highest caliber went to current Wallaby skipper Stephen Moore who took time out to talk with the juniors from the Taylor Bridge Bull Sharks, pose for autographs and chat.

The day was truly an expression of what club rugby is all about and I can’t wait for next Saturday.

