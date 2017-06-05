The Wrap: Ash Dixon stands tallest in a ‘wow moment’ weekend

To use the modern vernacular, it’s been a ‘wow’ of a few days. Ever since Margaret Court dropped the bombshell that female tennis is “full of lesbians”, there’s been a procession of ‘knock me over with a feather and call me Al Baxter’ moments.

Fresh from the success of the recent Chiefs versus Crusaders match in Suva, I tuned into the Blues versus Reds match expecting to see half of Apia crammed in tight, enjoying their first taste of Super Rugby. But no, something was awry, and it soon emerged what.

The housing market in Auckland determines that anyone who owns property there is a millionaire, and anyone who rents there needs to be one. In that context, ticket prices ranging from NZ$20 to NZ$250 might be seen as fair value. But to maintain the same pricing structure for the Blues home game in Samoa? Wow, that’s some serious arrogance or incompetence, or both, right there.

The minimum wage in Samoa is Tala2.30, or around NZ$1.25 per hour, which provides for the rough but telling estimation of 16 hours work required to cover the minimum NZ$20 ground entry, or 200 hours work, or five weeks’ wages for a grandstand seat.

Think about that for a second; five weeks’ pay for a seat at a rugby game. The Blues and the Reds no less. That’s just for dad – make that five months’ pay to take mum and the two kids.

By comparison, the cheapest seat at AAMI Park for a Rebels fixture is $25, or $80 up with the suits. With Australia’s minimum wage at $17.70 per hour, that’s less than 1 1/2 hours’ work equivalent to ground entry, or around five hours for premium. Which either illustrates just how wrong the Blues got this, or that the Rebels have no idea how to run a business.

(As an aside, upon checking prices online for the upcoming Rebels versus Jaguares match, I was greeted by red flags telling me “hurry, only 35 tickets left” and “tickets are likely to sell out soon”. Really? Why is the world full of so much rubbish?)

As for the game itself, no wow moments there, unfortunately. It took only six seconds for Henrick Tui to turn over possession for the first of three successive kickoffs, which set the scene for a messy match that resembled a pre-season warm-up fixture, both sides struggling to hold on to the ball with teammates looking unfamiliar with each other.

With the Lions tour match looming, that Tana Umaga could afford to rest a number of starting players, make four changes at half-time and still win probably says more about where the Reds are at. They were disrupted too, losing captain Samu Kerevi early with an ankle injury. He will be absolutely devastated to miss the Test match against Fiji next weekend.

New Zealanders, as a rule, hate dropkicks with a passion. They are looked down upon as an admission of failure and a yellow-bellied lack of intent. They’ve had some important ones kicked against them; JPR Williams in 1971 to win the final Lions Test and the series, and Joel Stransky to win the 1995 World Cup final spring to mind, although there have been a couple of notable ones for as well; Zinzan Brooke’s stunning effort against England in the same World Cup, and Dan Carter’s cool, spin on a dime party trick in the 2015 World Cup final against Australia.

But nobody in Christchurch was prepared for what Mitch Hunt did, in the 84th minute of another classic southern derby, breaking a 22-22 deadlock, after his pack had tried hit up after hit up but been repelled by a Highlanders’ defence which clearly wasn’t letting them advance anywhere.

Hunt’s impulsive decision to try to break the deadlock that way was astonishing enough, although one key factor which marks the dominance of New Zealand Super Rugby sides is the license given to players to try things.

That Hunt should connect, from 43 metres out, plus the angle, with the kick of his life, was a ‘wow moment’ that he, nor anyone present, will ever forget. The sheer excitement, the mobbing, the fact that fifteen minutes later, Kieran Read, with a Lions series about to start, couldn’t contain his excitement, shows exactly what keeping their unbeaten record intact means to this Crusaders side.

They had been well and truly rattled by the Highlanders who simply refused to go away, and while Hunt stole the spotlight, there was also much to like about Luke Romano’s dominant presence, and a high quality second half cameo by Israel Dagg.

And what about the Highlanders’ Ash Dixon, whose post-match interview epitomised all that is great about sport? That a young man in the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss, to a freak moment of individual brilliance, could throw away the book of clichés and so honestly and charitably speak from the heart about what it meant to compete, was truly special.

In a weekend full of ‘wow moments’ this was the one that stood tallest.

At the risk of turning this column into a regular Damien McKenzie love fest, anyone seeking a ‘wow’ 40 minutes should watch his first half against the Waratahs, where he handled the ball as many times as some players do in a season; every single touch a potential electric moment which the Waratahs were barely unable to contain.

To the predictable grizzlers harping about the Waratahs’ unwillingness to tackle or Nathan Grey’s inadequacies as a defensive coach, take a moment to think about the context. When ridiculously talented young men like McKenzie and James Lowe get a glint in their eye and play with such intent to attack at pace at every single opportunity, this isn’t the same game of rugby that armchair warriors might understand or have played themselves.

Indeed, the Waratahs discovered in the second half that secure handling, fast ball movement and good backing up of their own made the Chiefs’ defence appear just as flimsy as theirs had done. Although once again, by then too much damage had already been done on the scoreboard.

Congratulations by the way, to halfback Jake Gordon, called into the Wallabies to replace the injured Nick Phipps. He’s far from the full deal yet, but that’s just recognition for hard work and on-field initiative.

This match also provided another stunning ‘wow moment’; Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu charging 60 metres, batting off Lowe, Aaron Cruden and McKenzie before scoring in the corner, in what is surely a hot contender already for ‘prop try of the century’.

Another ‘wow moment’ came with the realisation that I’d somehow agreed to a night out at ‘Murder on the Puffing Billy Express’, on a Saturday when there was so much rugby on. Leaving my phone at home to avoid the temptation of checking scores, a few reds and solving a murder proved a worthwhile distraction.

For the record it was (SPOILER DELETED) wot did it, although that was later forgotten, settling in for an ‘all-nighter’ back on the couch, catching up on the missed matches.

On the plus side, the British and Irish Lions achieved something no Australian side has managed this year; a win in New Zealand, 13-7 against a provincial Barbarians selection.

On the downside, well, take your pick. Unable to dominate a scratch team at set piece, too static, unable to transition quickly from defence to attack, poor passing in try-scoring situations were among the failings.

They Lions looked like a bunch of tired players mostly unfamiliar with each other, which is of course exactly what they are. Whatever the lazy and predictable press headlines, they will acclimatise and, despite the brutal itinerary, with better players to be added, hopefully rediscover the zest they will need to be competitive in the Test series.

Patience is required on all fronts.

It took a lot of patience too, to sit through the Brumbies versus Rebels match, this one going the way most predicted, 32-3 to the home side. The difference was mostly down to better organisation in defence and better ball handling, the Rebels turning the ball over 26 times to the Brumbies’ 14.

There was a ‘wow moment’ here as well, unfortunately of the bad variety. Marika Koroibete again showing that he has yet to master rugby’s kicking game. His seventh-minute chip kick, while flatfooted, with all of his teammates in front of him, was possibly one of the most unnatural acts seen on a rugby field in years.

The Force dished up plenty to the Hurricanes though they were unable to squeeze out the points that would have really made things interesting. What sets the very best sides apart is their ability to soak up pressure and then strike when they invariably do get chances at the other end, which is ultimately what won the Hurricanes this torridly competitive match, 34-12.

For the Force tragics seeking to blame referee Rohan Hoffman for the loss, I understand the siege mentality that has developed over the appalling situation with the ARU. Any outcome that sets the development of rugby back in WA is unambiguously unjust, and damaging to the game. But… here’s another ‘wow moment’ just for you.

Dane Haylett-Petty’s yellow card came after Vince Aso’s try made the score 22-7 with 12 minutes to play. The Force weren’t winning the game from there.

The card, insisted upon by TMO Damien Mitchelmore, was, on balance, justified. Haylett-Petty already committed? To what exactly? He wasn’t trying to charge Perenara’s kick down, nor was he trying to tackle him or bracing to protect himself.

What Mitchelmore saw was exactly what happened; Haylett-Petty turning his shoulder in to initiate late, no-arms contact that didn’t need to be made.

Not near the top of heinous rugby crimes, but meeting the guidelines for yellow card foul play nevertheless. Sure, on another day with another official he might have got away with it. But that’s the subjective and interpretative nature of rugby. Cop the call and move on.

As for Perenara being compared to Nicholas Sanchez and Marty Banks? Please. In what was a collision of some force, the notion that Perenara wasn’t blindsided and knocked clean off his feet but instead manufactured a dive shows little understanding of the combined laws of physics and common sense.

In the wash-up, the statistically minded will have noted three more wins by New Zealand Super Rugby sides against Australian opposition, taking the season tally to 23-0.

At the risk of applying the Baxter feather to myself, I can see a trend emerging. That this is now viewed as normal business and not a ‘wow moment’ is, in itself, a sorry indictment.