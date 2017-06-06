2017 Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 3 live race updates, blog

It’ll be one of the final two chances for the sprinters to strike at the 2017 Criterium Du Dauphine when Stage 3 takes the riders from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins. Join The Roar for live updates and coverage from 10:15pm (AEST).

After two stages, Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) holds the yellow jersey from his breakaway victory on Stage 1, and with another flat stage ahead he should hold onto it today.

With a time trial tomorrow and then another flat stage to follow, taking into account his 48 second lead at the head of the race and decent time trialling abilities, the Belgian could well hold it all the way to Stage 6 when the mountains bite the race.

While it was all the breakaway on Stage 1, Arnaud Demare got the best out of the first bunch sprint yesterday, leading home Alexander Kristoff and Nacer Bouhanni in a French dominated top three.

Sonny Colbrelli came through in fourth, with the surprise of the day being Bryan Coquard, who almost missed the top ten all together.

Stage 3 is almost a carbon-copy of yesterday. Coming in at 184 kilometres long, there are only four minor obstacles on route, and with a 30-kilometre flat run to the finish line, the sprinters missing out today would come as a shock.

In saying that, this is the last chance for the punchy riders, so don’t be surprised to see Simon Gerrans and Tony Gallopin among others give it a red-hot go.

Two Category 4 climbs appear early in the day before it undulates all the way to the Category Cote des Sarrets, followed quickly by the Category 4 Cote de Roybon.

After the Roybon, it doesn’t immediately drop back downhill either, and it will be a serious leg burner on the sprinters. While there is still plenty of time to go for them to get back on, the attacking style of rider will make things very difficult here.

Lotto-Soudal could also get to the front and set a fast tempo, knowing De Gendt could keep up with it in an attempt to ward off any potential attacks.

The finish in Tullins is flat, but over a false flat for the final 600 metres, which will make it tough and could bring Kristoff into favouritism after his second place finish yesterday.

Prediction

Alexander Kristoff, noting the false flat is the man for today, but he will have to fight off the challenge of Colbrelli. That’s assuming they are still in the peloton at the end – watch out for Gerrans. Orica hasn’t got a stage win yet and without a recognised sprinter, today could be their last chance to make something of it before the mountains – for which they have Esteban Chavez.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 3 at the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine from 10:15pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.