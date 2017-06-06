Australia left frustrated after second straight wash-out at Champions Trophy

A frustrated Steve Smith believes more could have been done by The Oval ground staff after rain denied his side victory over Bangladesh.

Australia were cruising in the Group A Champions Trophy clash at 1-83, after bowling the Tigers out for 182, when light rain started to fall in the 16th over.

Twenty overs needed to be completed for a result and with David Warner (40 ) and skipper Smith (22) at the crease, a win seemed a formality under the Duckworth/Lewis system.

Australia were well ahead of the 48 runs required, for the loss of one wicket, in a weather-affected match, but were denied the two points on offer by 24 balls.

The outcome means both Australia and Bangladesh were awarded a point for their efforts.

After the covers came on in south London they remained until the match was finally abandoned 40 minutes before the scheduled close of play time of 9:59pm.

There was a small window where the skies cleared and play looked set to resume but after the outfield was finally mopped up and the umpires were ready to inspect the wicket, the rain returned,

It is the second successive Australia match to fall victim to the weather after their tournament opener against New Zealand was washed out at Edgbaston last Friday.

A warm-up match was also postponed against Pakistan in Birmingham on one of three days where rain has fallen since the team arrived three weeks ago.

“It’s a bit frustrating, obviously not to get a result in,” Smith said.

“The groundsmen, they perhaps could have shown a bit more urgency being a big tournament.

“But I think they did the best job they could, and the umpires said it was an 8.30 start, so you’ve got to do what the umpires say.”

Warner and Smith were reluctant to leave the field and felt they could have played through the rain for at least another two overs.

“Of course I didn’t want to go off. I was happy to keep batting through the rain,” Smith said.

“But the umpires are there to make a decision and I think drinks was at the end of that over, which probably didn’t help.

“Had we kept on – if the game had just carried on, perhaps they may have had a different opinion.”

Ironically it is only one of two day-night games to be played in the tournament and had the match started in the morning, then it would have produced a result.

Smith’s side now need to beat hosts England in their final group match, in Birmingham, on Saturday to progress to the semi-finals.

The outcome was harsh on Australia who bowled superbly to dismiss the world No.6 team inside 44 overs with Mitchell Starc taking 4-29.