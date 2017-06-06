Australia’s latest washout is proof we need to re-think the 20-over cut-off

We just saw a bit of a farce. Australia playing Bangladesh and another washout. That makes two washouts from two matches for Australia.

Some will say it could be considered justice as Australia were way behind in the match against New Zealand when that was washed out, so if they had lost that and won this one then they’d still be on two points.

However, that doesn’t hide the farcical situation that we saw against Bangladesh.

Twenty overs in each innings is the cut-off for a rain-affected match to end in a result. I have no problem with this. You have to set a limit, and 20 overs is as good as any, especially when they will play serious amounts of overtime these days to try and get a match in.

But if rain happens early in the second innings and the match is reduced to 20 overs and the team batting second gets the runs in 15 overs, then they’ve won the match.

In this case, we have a situation where the match was washed out after 16 overs of the second innings. Australia were already ahead of the score they would have needed at the 20-over mark.

So what would have happened had the rain stopped in time for the match to be declared a 20-over match? No further play would have actually been required, as Australia had already passed the required total.

Yet we have the farcical situation where, unless the rain stops long enough for them to be able to schedule another four overs (none of which will be bowled), the match is declared a no-result.

Surely it’s a simple one. If rain threatens to not even allow 20 overs, but the Duckworth-Lewis target at 20 overs has already been passed, then it cannot end in a no-result, but the team batting second has to be credited with the victory.

It’s the only thing that makes sense.