Can Georgia beat Australia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup?

Undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments of the 2015 World Cup, South Africa’s shock loss to Japan will forever live on in the memories of many as the greatest upset victory in the history of rugby – or at least until it happens again.

The pure enthusiasm of an up-and-coming rugby nation overcoming the proud heritage of a rugby juggernaut was impossible to comprehend a couple of years ago.

Given the poor performances of Australia’s five Super Rugby teams this season, a similar feat could be repeated at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Australia is set to clash with Wales and Georgia in pool D in 2019, and some sceptics are posing this question: can Georgia beat Australia?

While it may be too early to treat the Wallabies with such contempt, early returns from the 2017 Super Rugby season are concerning, even for the staunchest Australian rugby fans.

Opinions are subject to bias but statistics never lie, no matter how much you might want them to.

At the conclusion of Round 15, the Australian sides will have a lacklustre combined record of 18 wins from 65 games. In comparison, the Crusaders of New Zealand are still undefeated with an impressive 14 wins from 14 games played. Incomprehensible really.

The Australian conference leading Brumbies have not been awful, losing a few close games and being the only Australian side with a positive points differential (thanks, in part, to a huge win against weaker Australian opposition). Yet even they have lost more games than they have won so far.

The possibility of seeing a side with a winning percentage below 50 percent partake in the finals of a respected competition only to see much better sides (any of the New Zealand teams) miss out is downright embarrassing for everyone. The undeserving Australian qualifier, their fans, and certainly SANZAAR.

Perhaps it is unfair to draw comparisons with the planet’s rugby powerhouse, but even New Zealand’s last placed team, the Blues, has more wins than the Brumbies.

For Australian rugby these statistics are horrendous. Horrible. Horrific.

Where is the passion, the determination and the heart that is expected and demanded of Australian sporting teams?

The Melbourne Rebels are allegedly fighting for their chance to stay alive as a franchise. One win and one draw; that’s all that the youngest Australian franchise has been able to salvage up to this point. That’s simply not good enough.

Putting Super Rugby aside – since it would be foolish to make predictions purely based on these results – the upcoming internationals should provide a clearer and more accurate picture of what the next World Cup may look like for the Wallabies. Hopefully, the forecast will be a brighter than the doom and gloom being foreshadowed in Super Rugby.

If the Australians are to avoid being beaten by a rugby minnow like Georgia they must gather inspiration before the start of the Tests this month by looking at the country that caused the huge uproar in 2015. Arguably, there is no team that better embodies the spirit of rugby than the Japanese Sunwolves.

Admittedly, their form has not been great in terms of winning this season, but anyone who has watched them play even ten minutes can attest to their heart and never-say-die attitude. Often, the Sunwolves are faced by much bigger and stronger opponents yet week after week they show themselves to be no push-over as their opportunistic counter-attacks and creative set-piece plays surprise the ‘favourites’ and the crowd.

When is the last time you heard an Australian crowd as loud as the Japanese fans? The roars of the Japanese fans serves as a shocking reminder for a lot of Australians that the game of rugby is to be enjoyed and loved. A reminder that has not been provided by their teams.

This love is what the Rebels need to learn from. This commitment is what the Reds and the Force need to apply more consistently to leave their mediocrity in the dust. This invigorating enthusiasm is what the Australians will need to harness to ensure that they avoid being beaten by the small nation of Georgia.

Perhaps some might argue that it would be better for the sport of rugby if a revolution, of sorts, can be continued in the small little island from which it may have been born.