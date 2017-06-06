Hawkins cops one-week ban

All part of the plan - Fremantle fumble leads to goal

The AFL’s crackdown on jumper punches has claimed its first big scalp with Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins accepting a one-match ban for his blow to Adelaide’s Matt Crouch.

The incident, which occurred just before halftime of last Thursday night’s match at Simonds Stadium which the Cats won by 22 points, was assessed as intentional conduct with low impact to Crouch’s head.

Hawkins’ timing could not have been worse.

His punch came less than a fortnight after the AFL flagged its intention to crack down on jumper punching after Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin controversially escaped with a fine for his blow to Docker Lachie Neale’s face.

In round 11, Sydney’s Zak Jones was also fined rather than banned for a punch to the upper body of Hawthorn’s Luke Breust.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said the club would reluctantly enter a guilty plea rather than risk a two-match ban at the AFL tribunal.

“We’ve decided that we won’t (challenge) and that’s a product of really studying the system – we feel that the odds are so stacked against you,” Scott told Fox Footy’s AFL 360.

“The risk is so great with so little grounds to actually challenge things. You’re really challenging a subjective view and, by extension, the stance that the AFL has made.

“For all intents and purposes the MRP is an independent body, but the AFL has said ‘We’re not happy with this’ … which means there’s very little chance of the tribunal changing that decision.

“If we didn’t risk an extra week we’d take it up for sure.”

The Cats have the bye this weekend with Hawkins to miss the round 13 clash against West Coast at Domain Stadium.

Scott maintains Hawkins “pushed him in the throat” rather than punched Crouch.

Hawkins was considered unlucky to be suspended for one game last year for a glancing blow to the throat of GWS co-captain Phil Davis.

The Cats coach was clearly aggrieved by the MRP’s decision and warned the ban had the potential to blow up in the league’s face.

“I’m not defending the action at all but I will say on the record that I suspect it will go 180 (degrees),” he said.

“I think the AFL, by their own admission, are saying that they’re not comfortable with some of the things that have happened over the previous few weeks and wanted the MRP to change, which they have.

“(But) if we get to prelim final and that (action) gets a week there will be uproar and I will be in that camp.”

The only other incident from round 11 which prompted action from the MRP was a rough conduct charge against former Hawthorn skipper Luke Hodge.

The Hawks stalwart can accept a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea for the incident involving Port Adelaide’s Aaron Young.