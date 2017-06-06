Jelena Ostapenko vs Caroline Wozniacki: French Open live scores

Youngster Jelena Ostapenko will look to continue her startling run through the French Open when she meets Caroline Wozniacki in the quarter-finals. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 10pm (AEST).

Ostapenko comes into this match as an outsider, purely based on the experience factor of going this deep into a grand slam.

While Wozniacki has been there and done it before, Ostapenko is just 20 years of age and ranked at 47 in the world. Given the upsets she has already pulled off in Paris though, as well as the fact she holds a three and zero record against Wozniacki, she can’t be written off.

Ostapenko has beaten Wozniacki twice on clay this year, getting over the top in the Charleston quarter-finals, followed by the second round in Prague. The victory in Charleston was particularly impressive, sealing the deal in straight sets.

While the 11th seed Wozniacki is in better form than what she may have been earlier in the clay court season, Ostapenko has gotten herself out of some tricky situations, none more so than the fourth round.

After dominant early victories over Louis Chirico, Monica Puig and Lesya Tsurenko, she found herself down a set and struggling against Samantha Stosur.

Instead of rolling over though, she fought back to book her place in the quarter-finals with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Her serve was booming, and if she can continue that against Wozniacki and get a fast start, the momentum will continue to play a factor.

Wozniacki has had a tougher run through the French Open, and doesn’t appear to be quite at full fitness. After having to retire in the first round of the Strasbourg tournament in the week before Paris, she has taken three sets to go past three of the first four rounds.

Jaimee Fourlis was the first, as the young Aussie took a set, before Wozniacki got the better of Francoise Abanda 6-0, 6-0.

Catherine Bellis then took her to three sets, before Svetlana Kuznetsova did the same. Still, a win for Wozniacki over Kuznetsova was impressive and she will look to draw on that here.

Prediction

This might be an upset. Ostapenko’s power game has been on fire and after battling back from a set down in the fourth round, she is going to have all the momentum rolling.

Ostapenko in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this quarter-final at the French Open from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.