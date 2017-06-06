All-new Lions side in tough Blues fixture

Poor play from both sides results in the uncanniest try you'll see

An all new Lions 23 will take the field on Wednesday, in the second match of the tour against the Blues (KO 8.30 am British Standard Time).

Welsh hooker, Ken Owens, leads the side. Jack McGrath and Dan Cole complete the front row. Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury are at second row, with CJ Stander, James Haskell and Justin Tipuric at the back.

Six of the pack are making their Lions’ debuts, with Cole and Tipuric having played in 2013.

Leigh Halpenny was man of the series in 2013 and he lines out at fullback Wingers are Elliot Daly and James Haskell. Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne (who actually played for the Blues back in 2011) are in the centre, with Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb at halfback.

Liam Williams and Peter O’Mahony are the only replacements that didn’t appear against the Barbarians and will be making their Lions debuts. The other subs are Joe Marler, Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Kyle Sinklair, Greig Laidlaw and Jonny Sexton.

It’s a strong looking side, with McGrath, Itoje, Stander, Henshaw and Halfpenny earmarked for the Test series. With the Lions falling to impress in their opening fixture, it’s a chance for these players to stake a claim for the Tests, and players like Sexton to show their true worth after a poor start.

Of the 41 squad, only Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Sean O’Brien, Conor Murray and Jonathan Davies have yet to appear in a Lions fixture. Of the five only Jamie George wasn’t on the 2013 tour.

Blues’ coach, Tana Umaga (who captained New Zealand in their 3-0 series whitewash of the Lions back in 2005) has chosen a strong side to oppose the Lions, with eight current or former All Blacks in the squad.

Sonny Bill Williams, Charlie Faumuina, George Moala, James Parsons, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Steven Luatua, Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipuluto are the internationals in the squad.

Centre, George Moala, will be known to Irish fans as he scored a try in New Zealand’s historic loss to Ireland back in November of 2016. Rugby league convert, and ex-professional boxer, Sonny Bill Williams first has to prove his fitness before lining out.

It’s great to see so many All Blacks in the side. It bucks the trend of recent Lions tours, where internationals would be rested when their clubs played the Lions. It adds so much to the games and gives the Lions a much sterner challenge.

Jerome Kaino played against the Lions in the 2005 tour but he misses this fixture because of injury. 20 year-old, Steven Perofeta, is chosen at out-half. It’s a big game for Perofeta, who has yet to start a game in Super Rugby.

The Blues have had a mixed season in Super Rugby, having won seven of their 15 games so far this year, with six losses and one draw.

The match takes place in the world-famous Eden Park, home of New Zealand’s 1987 and 2011 World Cup wins. It’s a fortress, where New Zealand haven’t lost a game since a 1994 Test against France.

It’s the site of the first and third Tests of the 2017 series. The Lions have only won one Test in Eden Park, which was back in 1959 (they also drew the last Test of the 1971 series).