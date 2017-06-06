Reds drop pair of veterans to clear space for young talent

Brumbies secure place in the finals after demolission of Rebels

Will Genia back Down Under for Fiji Test

The Queensland Reds have made a forward-line clearout, declining to offer Rob Simmons a contract beyond 2017 and releasing Leroy Houston in an effort to make way for rising young stars.

After a poor 2017 season, it is understood that Simmons will look at playing for another Super Rugby franchise before considering to play overseas. The 71-Test veteran lock will be cut for Lukhan Tui and Izack Rodda, two rising stars with strong ball-running and defensive capabilities.

With Australian under-20s talents Harry Hockings and Angus Blyth developing into professional grade players, the Reds did not have enough room to re-sign Simmons. Simmons has struggled to find his best form this season and has held on to his starting position by being the lead caller in the lineout.

Rodda will now take over the lineout duties.

It is expected that Houston will travel back to Europe after limited opportunities with the Reds. The second-rower returned to Australia in 2016 with eyes on being a part of Michael Cheika’s Wallabies plans, but has failed to make an impact for the Reds this year.

With the likes of Scott Higginbotham, Adam Korcyzk and Hendrik Tui picked ahead of him, Houston has not had enough game time to present his case for a Wallaby jumper.

Reds head coach Nick Stiles said that the decision to cut the two experienced forwards had to be made in order to cater to the club’s best interests moving forward.

“We believe that the future lies with the players who started the game in Samoa last weekend (against the Blues) and with other emerging second-row talent that has come through our under-20s program,” Stiles said.

“The reality is that all Australian Super Rugby teams have to make decisions based on future priorities, as well as salary cap limitations.

“Rob will leave us at the end of the year with our best wishes and gratitude for the long service he has given Queensland.”

With Tui and Rodda heading into contract negotiations, this latest move will allow the Reds to keep all four of their young, lock talents.