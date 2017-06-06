Reds drop pair of veterans to clear space for young talent

The Queensland Reds have made a forward-line clearout, declining to offer Rob Simmons a contract beyond 2017 and releasing Leroy Houston in an effort to make way for rising young stars.
After a poor 2017 season, it is understood that Simmons will look at playing for another Super Rugby franchise before considering to play overseas. The 71-Test veteran lock will be cut for Lukhan Tui and Izack Rodda, two rising stars with strong ball-running and defensive capabilities.
With Australian under-20s talents Harry Hockings and Angus Blyth developing into professional grade players, the Reds did not have enough room to re-sign Simmons. Simmons has struggled to find his best form this season and has held on to his starting position by being the lead caller in the lineout.
Rodda will now take over the lineout duties.
It is expected that Houston will travel back to Europe after limited opportunities with the Reds. The second-rower returned to Australia in 2016 with eyes on being a part of Michael Cheika’s Wallabies plans, but has failed to make an impact for the Reds this year.
With the likes of Scott Higginbotham, Adam Korcyzk and Hendrik Tui picked ahead of him, Houston has not had enough game time to present his case for a Wallaby jumper.
Reds head coach Nick Stiles said that the decision to cut the two experienced forwards had to be made in order to cater to the club’s best interests moving forward.
“We believe that the future lies with the players who started the game in Samoa last weekend (against the Blues) and with other emerging second-row talent that has come through our under-20s program,” Stiles said.
“The reality is that all Australian Super Rugby teams have to make decisions based on future priorities, as well as salary cap limitations.
“Rob will leave us at the end of the year with our best wishes and gratitude for the long service he has given Queensland.”
With Tui and Rodda heading into contract negotiations, this latest move will allow the Reds to keep all four of their young, lock talents.
John R said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:25pm
Making room in the cap for Genia?
Will be interesting to see what happens with Simmons. I hope he stays in Aus, he’s still got plenty of good rugby in him.
June 6th 2017 @ 4:32pm
Bakkies said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:32pm
They should be cutting Douglas not Simmons
June 6th 2017 @ 4:32pm
Rugnut said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:32pm
I agree JR… Simmons is still a player worth hanging onto….. but for a lot less than he would take.
Is kayne Dougless still under contract?
Leroy was always over rated. Similar to Palu. Aust haven’t had a good No 8 since Kefu.
Can the Reds split with Frisby. $10 is paying too much.
June 6th 2017 @ 4:34pm
John R said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:34pm
Rebels would do well to pick him up. Considering their luck with keeping second rowers fit as well.
June 6th 2017 @ 4:38pm
Bakkies said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:38pm
John the Rebels have just signed Parling. I question the person who is advising him. Not only that the Rebels suck he may have to move to another club with their future still not decided and being his last contract he won’t be getting a good whack in Australia.
June 6th 2017 @ 4:35pm
Bakkies said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:35pm
Douglas is still under contract. They probably couldn’t justify cutting him due to the payout that was incurred when the ARU at the behest of Cheika encouraged him to break his contract at Leinster. To me that’s the only reason why he wouldn’t be released. Not a good look for Douglas who took the bait less than one season in to his three season deal.
June 6th 2017 @ 4:37pm
John R said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:37pm
Douglas wanted to come back too though, didn’t he? My mind might be playing tricks on me, but I’m sure I saw something about wanting to start his family in Aussie, and his partner wanted it to be at home in Brisbane?
June 6th 2017 @ 4:43pm
Bakkies said | June 6th 2017 @ 4:43pm
Cheika was bending his ear the moment he left the country. He was grossly underpaid in Australia so he signed a three season contract at Leinster. This ARU backed decision has cost them a payout which they refused to pay for in full.
Not only that the ARU was paying Leinster out while he was under rehab for a season ending back injury. Douglas’ rehab was subsidised by Leinster to prepare him for their following season.
Haven’t they learnt from Elsom where they must have known that his hamstring was going to go at any moment.