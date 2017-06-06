Simona Halep on track for French Open glory

Simona Halep credits the tough love of esteemed Australian coach Darren Cahill as the key to her stunning transformation from fragile firebrand to new French Open title favourite.

The Romanian third seed continued her resurgence to storm into the quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-1 6-1 dismissal of Spanish claycourter Carla Suarez Navarro.

The one-sided victory was her 13th in 14 matches since reuniting with Cahill after the pair briefly split following a heated player-coach on-court exchange in Miami in March.

The self-confessed hot-head said Cahill’s decision to walk away and return home to Australia after her Miami meltdown was the wake-up call she needed.

“I just felt that it was like a shock, because I lost the coach,” Halep said after setting up a last-eight showdown with Ukraine’s fifth seed Elina Svitolina, the only player to beat the world No.4 on clay in 2017.

“So I have just to improve in this way because he never had something to complain about my game and about the work that I do because I’m working, but just with my attitude.

“I knew that is the only one thing that I have to change to have him back. So I work hard, and I changed. I changed pretty fast. But still I repeat, I have a lot to work on.”

After their high-profile bust-up, Cahill told Halep “we will talk after Paris”, but she pleaded for the coach who helped Lleyton Hewitt become the youngest-ever men’s year-end No.1 and then Andre Agassi to become the oldest to snare the top ranking to return to her box.

“He said yes because I improved a lot, and he saw that I really wanted to change,” Halep said.

“So the desire that I had in that moment made him come back and just be ready for me.

“Now I’m happy that I can be positive on court, and I will never be negative like I was in Miami because … when I saw the video, I felt ashamed about what I did.”

The two first connected in late 2015.

French Open glory would deliver Cahill his third grand slam crown as a coach, but first since Agassi won the 2003 Australian Open after regaining the top ranking at 32.

He was in Hewitt’s corner when his fellow South Australian won the 2001 US Open and then the season-ending championship to climb to world No.1 aged 20.

Runner-up to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros in 2014, Halep plays Svitolina on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

On Monday Svitolina trailed Petra Martic 5-2 in the deciding set before reeling off five straight games to snatch a 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory over the Croatian qualifier.

Svitolina wasn’t the only top seed to have a scare in the fourth round with world No.3 Karolina Pliskova overcaming an awful start to beat unheralded Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 2-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the quarters for the first time.

Cepede Royg, ranked 97th, had a break point while leading 4-3 in the decider, but Pliskova overcame that scare and won the remaining games.

Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, will take on Caroline Garcia of France for a place in the semi-finals.

Garcia overcame her own nerves to beat countrywoman Alize Cornet 6-2 6-4 and become the second Frenchwoman at this year’s tournament to make the quarters, along with Kristina Mladenovic.

While nerves played a part as both women sought their best performance at a grand slam the big serve and powerful forehand of Garcia ultimately proved too much for Cornet to handle.