Top ten NRL players from Rockhampton

I’m a loud and proud bull-tackling, croc-wrestling Rockhampton boy who loves his footy.

Although I did not make the NRL there are plenty of fellas that have and in their honour I’m going to do a countdown list for them.

For this list player must of been born or at least raised in Rocky to qualify. Any player that attended St Brendans in Yeppoon such as Matt Scott, PJ Marsh or Julian O’Neil will not qualify as they are not Rocky boys and Yeppon is not in Rocky.

Queensland and Aussie reps, grand final winners, it’s a complete list.

So with that, here is my list.

10 and 9. Kevin and Kerrod Walters

Doing research for my countdown lists I was surprised to learn that the Walters twins were born in the River City. Ok they were raised in Ipswich but their Birth Certificate states ‘place of birth Rockhampton’ so that is good enough for me.

Obviously not being raised in Rocky places them down the list otherwise the boys would be number one.

Between the pair they share two grand finals in ’92 and ’93 with the Broncos with Kevin winning the 1989 grand final with the Raiders and the 1997, 1998 and 2000 grand finals becoming the most successful man to ever play at the club.

Kerrod would move on the the Adelaide Rams in 1997. They both represented Queensland and Australia multiple times. They are the most successful brothers in league history.

8. Guy Williams

Now not many of you would heard of Guy and I would not be surprised. He only had five games with the Broncos in 2009. But he was a great player and a good mate (I played with him and his older brother in high school).

There were three Williams brothers, Dallas, Guy and the youngest brother Brent. All three fellas went to North Rocky high after moving from Gladstone and all three were great players but Guy was the only one to make the NRL. After he stint with the Broncos he returned home to the Central Queensland Comets then a year in french rugby then back home to captain the Capras. I saw his last game in 2015.

7. Ian Lacey

Another North Rocky boy Lacy was a little smart alec at high school who I had remind him of his manners once or twice. Despite his smart mouth he was a talented player for being so small. This talent would lead him to playing 23 games for the Brisbane Broncos in the 2006 and 2007 seasons. In 2008 he would play in in Indigenous Dreamtime team.

6. Cameron Munster

Still playing in the NRL currently, Munster was born and raised in Rocky. He would have his talent recognised at the Norths Knights.

From there he would make his way to the Central Queensland Capras and Easts Tigers in the Instrust Super Cup. As a feeder cup to the Melbourne Storm, the Storm would sign him in 2013 he would also win the Rookie of the year award in 2013.

With Billy Slater out, Munster would do the near impossible and successfully fill the boots of Slater and play fullback and make the 2016 grand final.

He would change to five-eighth after Slater’s return making the transition a success for the club. Watch this space for more of Munster.

5. John Doyle

Doyle would have two stints in the NRL but unfortunately have his career cut short due to knee problems. In 1997 Doyle debuted for the Cowboys and played 65 games for the and three Origins for Queensland playung alongside Allan Langer in his return in 2001.

He retired in 2002 but was brought back into the game but Origin Godfather Arthur Beetson playing for the Roosters. After only ten games he would again retire due to knee problems.

4. Ben Hunt

In 2009 Hunt debuted for the Brisbane Broncos. In his 174 games so far he has scored 39 tries and kick 25 goals to cement his place as the halfback for the club.

In 2015 he would play in the grand final against the Cowboys but drop the ball at the crucial moment that would cost the club the premiership.

Despite this he played well in 2016 and has now secured a multimillion dollar contract with the Dragons for the 2018 season. He has played three Tests for Australia so far.

3. Dave Taylor

Taylor has certainly done the rounds in his career. Playing at the Broncos, Rabbitohs, Titans, English Super League and now the Raiders, his career has been the spice of life.

Throughout his career Taylor would play eight Origins for Queensland and one Test for Australia in the second row position.

2. Rhys Wesser

Born and bred Rocky boy his talent was discovered while playing in high school playing at Emmuas College.

In 1998 he debuted for the Penrith Panthers and ended up playing 177 games for the club. He was a part of the 2003 premiership-winning team playing at fullback and is the only born and raised Rocky boy to win a title.

He would also play four Origins for Queensland. Despite his accomplishments in the game there is one fella that did more.

1. Matt Sing

The best player that Rocky has ever produced – so far. Sing was the best winger to come out of the River City and his record shows it. Over his 275-game career Sing would play for the Panthers, Roosters and the Cowboys.

He would play in the 2000 grand final for the Roosters and the 2005 grand final for the Cowboys but lose both. He would be a part of the 1995 3-0 whitewash of NSW and go on to play 24 Origins and 15 Tests for Australia.

No doubt he is my number one.

Do you agree with my list? Who is your favourite Rocky player? I would love to hear from people back home with your thoughts, surely I cant be the only Rocky person on this site.