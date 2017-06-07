2017 AFL season: Round 12 preview

We have now reached the halfway point of the AFL season, with the second grand final rematch between the Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs to kick off Round 12.

Also this round, the Adelaide Crows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their maiden premiership win when they host St Kilda at the Oval on Friday night, while the annual Queen’s Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood will be expected to draw a large crowd of over 70,000.

Here is your full guide to Round 12.

Sydney Swans versus Western Bulldogs

Since last October’s grand final, both the Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs have endured contrasting first halves of the 2017 season.

Injuries and losses of key players to other clubs have contributed to the Swans’ fall from grace this year, to the point where they currently sit 16th with just three wins for the season to date.

Despite their lowly standing, the club has been reasonably competitive, holding the lead in every one of their ten matches played, winning their three matches by an average of 48.6 points and having a percentage of just over 100 per cent.

Additionally, they should also have former co-captain Kieren Jack back from injury tomorrow night after his absence, along with that of Jarrad McVeigh, devoid the Swans of any experience and confidence.

Before their bye last week the club blew their chance to climb further up the ladder when they lost a thriller to Hawthorn by just six points at the SCG.

Against the reigning premiers, the Western Bulldogs, there will be no mercy.

There have been questions raised about the Dogs’ form this year but if anything, the club put their critics to rest with a 40-point win over St Kilda in their last outing before the bye.

That arrested a worrying patch of form in which they lost three of four games, including those against the Giants in Canberra, the Eagles in Perth and the Cats in Geelong.

Luke Beveridge’s men now have a 6-4 record, and they can continue to build on their premiership defence through the second half of the season with a win in Sydney tomorrow night.

Prediction: Western Bulldogs by 15 points.

Adelaide Crows versus St Kilda

This year marks 20 years since the Adelaide Crows won their first premiership n 1997, and it’s a milestone which will be celebrated when the current crop of Crows host St Kilda at the Oval this Friday night.

Dubbed “the team for all South Australians”, the Crows became the second-quickest expansion team (after the West Coast Eagles) to mount the premiership dais, coming from 13 points down at half-time to defeat the Saints by 31 points for the first of their two consecutive premierships.

While another flag would follow twelve months later, recent history has proven to be frustrating for Crows fans, who have seen their side feature prominently at the business end of seasons, only to either fall short (as was the case in 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2012) or be exposed as pretenders.

Last year, the club was in prime position to secure a top-two finish but a costly loss to the West Coast Eagles at home in the final round saw the club miss out on the double chance, and subsequently exit September in the semi-final stage for the second year running.

This year’s class of Crows are again right up there among the contenders for this year’s premiership, currently sitting second on the ladder after such an impressive start to the season.

After winning their first six matches of the season, most by large margins, the Crows have hit some roadblocks in recent weeks, losing to North Melbourne in Hobart, Melbourne at home, and last week, the Geelong Cats at Kardinia Park.

The Crows believed they had a chance of ending their 14-year hoodoo at Kardinia Park but were again exposed by the Cats, showing they still have a fair bit of work to do if they are to break their 19-year flag drought this year.

Their opponents this Friday night, St Kilda, are coming off a well-timed bye following disappointing losses to the Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs in the fortnight leading up to their week off.

Prior to that they had won five of six matches between rounds three and eight, including those over Hawthorn in Launceston and the GWS Giants at home.

They now have a chance to prove that they can perform on the road, but to do that, they’ll need to overcome their Adelaide hoodoo, having not won in the city, nor beaten the Crows, since 2011.

Prediction: Adelaide Crows by 22 points.

Hawthorn versus Gold Coast Suns

After winning three of four matches between rounds seven and ten to seemingly get its season back on track, suddenly the Hawks have reverted to their bad old ways.

Last Thursday night the Hawks were no match for a fired-up Port Adelaide outfit, failing to score at all in the first quarter and failing to score a goal until after half-time.

It was a major letdown from the previous week, when Shaun Burgoyne and Jarryd Roughead kicked a clutch goal each in the dying minutes to give their side a six-point win over the Sydney Swans at the SCG.

Now, this Saturday afternoon they face a Gold Coast Suns side coming off a morale-boosting three-point win over the West Coast Eagles last week.

Under pressure following their disappointing Round 10 loss to Melbourne in Alice Springs, Rodney Eade’s men hit back at home to defeat the Eagles for the first time in club history and breathe life back into their season.

Once again former captain Gary Ablett Jr was best-on-ground with 36 disposals and the two-time Brownlow Medallist has emerged as a dark horse to win his third Charlie this year.

The Suns have only ever won once at the home of football (against Melbourne by 60 points in Round 7, 2013), but will fancy their chances against a wounded Hawthorn side this Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Gold Coast Suns by 18 points

Brisbane Lions versus Fremantle

Coming off a bye and nine straight losses beforehand, the Brisbane Lions have the chance to break their long losing run when they host Fremantle at the Gabba this Saturday night.

Expectations of another long season in the sunshine capital have proven true, though after some heavy losses in recent weeks they were reasonably competitive against Collingwood at the MCG in their last outing before the bye last week.

They had drawn to within three goals in the third quarter but eventually went down by 45 points, their ninth loss of the season seeing them two games adrift of Carlton in last place on the ladder.

What hasn’t helped their cause is the saga surrounding out-of-contract forward Josh Schache, who was recently granted leave by the club to return to Melbourne as he ponders the next stage of his career.

Chris Fagan’s men also have a very poor recent record against Fremantle, one of four clubs (the others being Hawthorn, Richmond and the Sydney Swans) the club has not beaten this decade, to contend with as well.

The corresponding match last year saw the Dockers romp to an 83-point victory, a result which piled unbearable pressure on then-coach Justin Leppitsch before his eventual sacking last August.

A repeat result is unlikely, especially with Ross Lyon’s men coming off two straight losses by a combined total of 20 goals, including last week’s 20-point loss to Collingwood at home.

The Dockers had, in between their two losses to Port Adelaide and Adelaide at the Oval in rounds two and ten respectively, won six of seven matches, the only blot being their Western Derby loss in Round 6.

Their percentage of 81.4 per cent, caused by those two massive losses in the City of Churches, is the worst of any club in the eight; they have conceded nearly 200 points more than they have scored (scored 855, conceded 1050).

By contrast, despite sitting in 16th place on the ladder the Sydney Swans’ percentage sits at 100.1 per cent (they have scored one more point than they have conceded, 902 to 901).

A huge win over the Lions before next week’s bye will do wonders for the Dockers’ confidence entering the second half of the season, but I have a feeling it could be close.

Prediction: Fremantle by 14 points.

Essendon versus Port Adelaide

At 5-6 for the season and in 12th place on the ladder, Essendon are in a much better position than they are this time twelve months ago.

Despite this, it’s fair to say that they were unfortunate to have played two top-four teams in their past two matches.

Against both Richmond and the GWS Giants, the Bombers were competitive, but lacked the extra edge that could have put them ahead 7-4 for the season.

The drop-off in form in the second quarter last week clearly irked 300-gamer Brendon Goddard, who was filmed on television letting loose at a plate of lollies in the sheds at half-time.

Things do not get any easier for the Bombers, who host a Port Adelaide side coming off a nine-day break and a 51-point thrashing of Hawthorn at the Oval this Saturday night.

After losing a close contest against the Cats the previous Thursday night, Ken Hinkley’s men unleashed their anger on the Hawks, keeping them scoreless in the first quarter and to only three points by half-time.

Though the Hawks would keep the scoreboard ticking, the Power did not relent as they scored their sixth win of the season and increased their percentage to a league-best 148.6 per cent.

The Power also possess the AFL’s best defence, with only 727 points conceded.

They’ll have also watched the Bombers’ clash against GWS with some interest, as Anzac Day hero Joe Daniher was kept to just one first-quarter goal by the Giants defence last week.

The Bombers will be hoping for some more service from their star forward if they are to pull off an upset win at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

Prediction: Port Adelaide by 24 points.

Carlton versus GWS Giants

Remember the old life saying, “started from the bottom, now we’re here”?

After years of trying, the GWS Giants topped the AFL ladder at the completion of a round for the first time after defeating Essendon by 16 points at Spotless Stadium last Saturday night.

It came after a 56-point loss to the Adelaide Crows at the Oval left them in last place after Round 1 this year, and after a 63-point loss to the Sydney Swans in their first ever match in 2012 left them in last place for much of their early existence in the AFL.

Making the Giants’ recent run of form all the more impressive is the fact that they still have many senior players, including Brett Deledio who is yet to play a game for his new club, sidelined with varying injuries.

This Sunday they face Carlton at Etihad Stadium in what is the only AFL match for the day.

The Blues are coming off a bye, before which they won three of their opening ten matches, including those against traditional rivals Essendon (round three) and Collingwood (round seven).

While it’s a good return, it is still worse than the 6-5 record they had at this time last season.

History will also be against them as they attempt to return to the winners’ circle – after winning their first two matches against the Giants by 67 and 94 points, the Navy Blues have now lost their last four meetings against them.

So if they think they’ll have a chance this Sunday, they better think again.

Prediction: GWS Giants by 30 points.

Melbourne versus Collingwood

Finishing off the round is the traditional Queen’s Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood, which is expected to draw another bumper crowd especially with the Big Freeze event to take place pre-match.

Melbourne are coming off the bye, before which they won five games to be sitting in ninth place on the ladder with a percentage of 111.7 per cent. Coach Simon Goodwin says it is a fair reflection of where they are at going forward.

However, they still need to bridge the gap between their best and worst, with their last two losses coming against teams currently outside the eight, and only one win against a top-eight opponent (Adelaide Crows at the Oval).

This Monday they host a Collingwood side that has hit some good form recently, winning their past three matches including by 20 points on the road against Fremantle last week.

That victory, along with those over the Geelong Cats, Hawthorn and the Brisbane Lions, have eased the pressure on coach Nathan Buckley, whose future was not central to a recent review taken at the club.

Again the Pies will be tested this Monday, especially with a poor recent record against the Dees hanging over their heads. It will be their last outing before next week’s bye.

Prediction: Melbourne by 23 points.

Byes: Geelong Cats, North Melbourne, Richmond, West Coast Eagles