2017 Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 4 live race updates, blog

Stage 4 of the 2017 Criterium Du Dauphine will bring the first real sorting out of the general classification, as the riders take on a 23.5 kilometre individual time trial. Join The Roar for live race updates and coverage from 10pm (AEST).
The Dauphine has seen a couple of surprises already, with a breakaway allowing Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) to slip into the yellow jersey on Stage 1. That was followed by the sprinters again failing, with Koen Bouwman (Lotto-Jumbo) taking Stage 3.
Arnaud Demare announced himself as the best fast man in the race between the two breakaway wins though, picking up a bunch-sprint win on Stage 2.
All of that is put into the background though, with four of the remaining five stages being pivotal to deciding the overall race outcome.
De Gendt is still wearing the yellow jersey, holding a 48-second gap over Axel Domont. The first of the real contenders on GC is Pierre Roger Latour, sitting fourth at a minute and seven seconds down, although being on the same team as Romain Bardet he isn’t likely to have much freedom.
Alejandro Valverde moved into the top ten with a high finish last night, and most of the GC contenders are behind De Gendt by 1:09.
Tony Martin is the almost unbackable favourite for the stage based on time trial ability alone, but the battle is going to be for riders like Bardet, Valverde, Daniel Martin, Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru and Warren Barguil to keep up with Richie Porte and Chris Froome.
The course is relatively flat, with the time check coming in the town of Laval, 12.5 kilometres into the stage. Being a slightly downhill run to the finish won’t overly help the riders though, given there is some uphill between the time check and the final five kilometres.
It’s a slightly technical TT in areas as well, with tight twists and turns not long afer the time check.
Prediction
You just know Froome will be the best out of the GC riders, and given his form there is a very real chance he could take out the whole stage. Porte, of course, will give him a run for his money and given he excels at one-week racing, could also edge out Froome.
Given Tony Martin is in the race though, he will win and win convincingly, with Froome to move into yellow.
11:08pm
11:08pm
Simon Yates is the next overall contender to get underway – at 11:14pm (AEST) – or about 6 minutes from now. Contador is away and looking solid early.
Tony Martin still motoring along as he comes inside of five kilometres to the finish.
11:06pm
11:06pm
The next real contender for the race, Alberto Contador is about to get his race underway. It’ll be very interesting to see how he performs today.
11:06pm
11:06pm
Tough old ride for Simon Gerrans. He has been on course for more than half an hour and is now coming up to the finish line.
His teammate Jack Haig has come through in fifth position. Good ride that from the Orica rider, who has been earmarked for a future.
11:04pm
11:04pm
No surprises there – Tony Martin through the check point, edging the time of Chad Haga by 27 seconds.
11:01pm
11:01pm
Tony Martin now on final approach to the checkpoint.
11:01pm
11:01pm
The Cofidis leader Daniel Navarro Gacria is due to start his race in about 60 seconds.
11:00pm
11:00pm
Jack Haig who is probably noted as an inconsistently brilliant time trialist more than anything else has just gone into the top five at the checkpoint.
10:59pm
10:59pm
Nic Politt, Damien Howson and Alexey Vermeulen (who spent all day yesterday in the breakaway) have just come through the finish line and into the top five.
10:55pm
10:55pm
Chad Haga has now taken the lead by 23 seconds from Daryl Impey at the finish line. Leaderboard update will be posted when Tony Martin crosses the line. As we speak, he should be on the approach to the timecheck.
10:47pm
10:47pm
Tony Martin is away! The man in the rainbow stripes who is better than an unbackable favourite for the stage begins his run.
TV coverage should mean we catch the end of it.