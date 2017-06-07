2017 goes from bad to worse for ARU with major sponsor pulling out of NRC

Just when you thought this year couldn’t get any worse for the ARU, Buildcorp has pulled out of their deal as major sponsor of the NRC.
The decision to back out as the naming rights sponsor of the third-tier rugby competition is a result of the ARU’s inaction in creating a national women’s competition in the same vein as the NRC.
The ARU is launching a national sevens competition later this year, with eight teams linked to universities around the country, but no such tournament for 15-a-side rugby exists.
“At Buildcorp we really need to align any partnership we’re involved with our values and it was not a championship that was able to produce a women’s competition,” Josephine Sukkar, Buildcorp’s co-founder and principal, said.
“We had asked for that for a long time and we had wanted it to look the same as the men’s and for them to be playing on the same fields as curtain raisers.
“That is a problem for the ARU at the moment to be able to deliver that. So we discontinued that sponsorship this year. It’s the first time we’ve ever discontinued a rugby sponsorship, but that was pretty difficult for us to stand alongside that.”
Sukkar indicated her company would consider a new deal with the ARU if and when the creation of a national women’s XVs competition is introduced.
The decision from Buildcorp has coincided with two of the ARU’s other partners – Lion Nathan and BMW – also pulling their sponsorships.
“Each year ARU has a number of partners come up for renewal and it is normal for partners to re-evaluate their sponsorship portfolios from time-to-time during their contract tenure based on their marketing objectives and budgets,” an ARU spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.
“We have been fortunate that we’ve managed to retain over 90% of our partners across all forms of the game over the past five years but there is inevitably some turnover. We are currently in market having some positive conversations about filling the vacancies in those two categories.”
The loss of three key sponsors could hardly have come at a worse time for the ARU. The organisation is currently in the midst of deciding which of the Force or Brumbies will be cut from Super Rugby next season, a decision that was originally planned to be made in early April.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:04am
Machooka said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:04am | ! Report
Bugger… like seriously bugger!!!!
June 7th 2017 @ 9:09am
RahRah said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:09am | ! Report
The castle at St Leonard’s will have to be razed to the ground before a complete rebuild can commence. This is a step in the right direction, clearly buildcorp recognise a muppet show when they see one.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:29am
Train Without A Station said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:29am | ! Report
So you agree with Buildcorp, that in a time of huge cost concerns where the ARU are considering cutting 20% of the professional rugby presence in Australia, that they should be spending money on a national Women’s XV league when they are only starting their Women’s 7s competition later this year?
As a side note, Josephine Sukkar has been on the ARU nominations committee since 2012. Seemingly she’s been involved in the appointment of almost the entire current board…
June 7th 2017 @ 9:14am
Mark Richmond said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Force or Brumbies? Is that a copy error, or have you got information that hasn’t been made public yet?
June 7th 2017 @ 9:21am
DaniE said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:21am | ! Report
I know right?! The EGM on the 20th can’t come around quickly enough for me.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:27am
Ballymore Brumby said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:27am | ! Report
“…the Force or Brumbies will be cut…” surely a typo or at best a slip of the mind *ho hum*
June 7th 2017 @ 9:30am
Train Without A Station said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:30am | ! Report
The Rebels are safe!!! Read it on the Roar!!!