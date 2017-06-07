Adam Gilchrist says pay proposal is fair

Starc takes four as rain robs Australia of victory

Adam Gilchrist has broken ranks with past and present players by supporting Cricket Australia’s pay offer, labelling it fair.

The retired Test great is confident the pay dispute between CA and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) is on track for a resolution by the June 30 deadline.

That’s despite players standing firm on their opposition to the governing body’s move to scrap the existing revenue-sharing model under the new agreement.

CA has been spruiking the deal’s 58 per cent increase of guaranteed payments, benefiting men and women players.

Gilchrist has backed players for showing unity, in particular those at the highest level who are concerned the new deal will leave domestic players out of pocket.

But he suggested CA’s argument that the revenue-sharing agreement takes money away from the grassroots of the game had merit.

“I think Cricket Australia are offering a very, very fair deal for players,” Gilchrist told Fox Sports.

“No-one’s going to go without and everyone’s growing and increasing.

“I do hope that they’re (players) thinking of the cricketer at the most important level, and that is the kid signing on for his first year.

“Because grassroots cricket is under siege from other sports, like the various footy codes.”

Australians playing in the Champions Trophy in England have been vocal in their opposition to the deal, as have a number of former cricketers.

But CA is maintaining its new pay offer has to be implemented for the long-term good of the game.

Gilchrist said the two sides will eventually negotiate.

“There will be an end to it. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve been meeting in the last few days – the players’ association and the board,” Gilchrist.

“I think both sides are going to have to compromise.

“Having spoken to people in both parties, I think they’re both starting to say that and understand that.”