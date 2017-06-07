Andy Murray vs Kei Nishikori: French Open live scores

The picture of consistency, Kei Nishikori will be out to reverse history and get the better of a rapidly improving world No.1 Andy Murray in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 11:30pm (AEST).

So often rated one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour, Nishikori has battled through the French Open on his least favourite surface, but is continually finding a way to get it done.

The eighth seed has been put into some extremely difficult situations, only picking up a single straight-sets win, against Jeremy Chardy in the second round. That followed a four-set victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis, where he was slow out of the gates. It’s a trend that’s followed him throughout the tournament, and one he can’t afford against Murray, who has been inconsistent but is improving.

While Murray won his last two matches in straight sets, injuries are hampering and slowing him down, so it always feels as if he’s moments away from going off the boil.

For that reason, if Nishikori can get going early, the Scot may not be able to recover. Let Murray take the first set though, and he will run away with it.

Murray had to battle his way through the first two rounds of the Open, taking four sets to go past both Andrey Kuznetsov and Martin Klizan. From there, he was taken to a first set tie-breaker by Juan Martin Del Potro, and it seemed to spark him to life. He hasn’t gone close to losing another set, and in particular, the third set against Del Potro was impressive.

This pair have met ten times, dating back to 2011, including a few in grand slams. Murray leads the ledger 8-2 though, including winning their only match on clay, which came in 2015 at Madrid.

Prediction

It’s hard to go past Murray if he wins the first set. Nishikori will pick up a set somewhere, but Murray should go through to the semi-finals.

Murray in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from 11:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Caroline Garcia and Karolina Pliskova on the Philippe-Chatrier Court and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.