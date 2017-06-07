Blues better British and Irish Lions 22-16

The Blues have added some shine to their disappointing 2017 season by becoming the first New Zealand Super Rugby franchise to defeat the British and Irish Lions by 22 points to 16 at Eden Park, and have given their fans something to cheer about in front of 40,000 in Auckland.
The Lions started the match well, stringing phases together and looking a far more settled unit before a breakout by the Blues saw them apply some pressure, and young Stephen Perofeta gave us all a glimpse as to why he earned his first start for the season tonight throwing a beautiful long ball to put Reiko Ioane on the outside of a poorly positioned Jack Nowell to open the scoring for the Blues.
The Blues, however, struggled to maintain possession and the Lions were soon back down in Blues territory, taking advantage of ill-discipline to score from a rolling maul, CJ Stander the beneficiary to snaffle the lead back.
Further indiscretions from the Blues saw a penalty converted by Leigh Halfpenny and the Lions started to look comfortable at 10 points to 5 as the rain started to fall at Eden Park.
However, poor execution from the Lions saw the Blues with one last opportunity before halftime. A penalty for a high tackle saw Stephen Perofeta step up to hit the post with his attempt and in some fortune to the Blues, Jack Nowell was ruled to have knocked the ball backwards while competing for it in the air with TJ Faaine and a chasing Sonny Bill Williams won the race to dot the ball down and the Blues had the halftime lead of 12 points to 10.
The second half opened with the Blues enjoying the early momentum, an early penalty seeing their lead stretch to 15 points to 10.
The Blues were looking good for the upset however the Lions bought their experience to the fore and started to assert themselves up front and slowly looked to squeeze the Blues out of the match, and even when down to 14 with Liam Williams yellow carded for a dangerous challenge on Matt Duffie under the high ball.
Pressure from the Lions saw them claw their way back in front, two penalties putting them in front by one and seemingly in control with a better kicking game in the conditions, forcing the Blues back time and time again.
But the Blues were not done and a couple of their big names stood up to be counted, Steven Luatua with a superb offload to put Williams away before another offload from that man again saw replacement first five Ihaia West burst onto the ball and show his electric pace to beat several to score what would turn out to be the match-winning score.
The Lions were not done however, pressuring the Blues inside their own half and earning a penalty opportunity right on fulltime but they could not secure their lineout ball to give themselves a chance to win the match which the Blues happily hacked away into touch and write a piece of history for themselves.
Final score
Blues 22
British and Irish Lions 16
June 7th 2017 @ 8:42pm
Gewurtz said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:42pm | ! Report
This Warrenball stuff makes pretty boring rugby. Go the Blues!
June 7th 2017 @ 8:45pm
Debz said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:45pm | ! Report
Who got MOTM?
June 7th 2017 @ 9:11pm
Diggercane said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:11pm | ! Report
Parsons I believe
June 7th 2017 @ 9:17pm
Debz said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:17pm | ! Report
Thanks. Thought it would be SBW. My brother was going for Akeira Ioane. Guess we were both wrong.
June 7th 2017 @ 8:50pm
AussieInLondon said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:50pm | ! Report
Going to be a very long tour for the Lions. I see them beating the Highlander’s and maybe the chiefs but the saders and canes will also touch them up
June 7th 2017 @ 8:51pm
Jemainok said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:51pm | ! Report
I don’t see were the Lions can get 30+ points.
June 7th 2017 @ 8:51pm
Nicholas Bishop said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:51pm | ! Report
Although I expect the Lions will be better for the Test series than they are for the tour as a whole, the question of the rationale behind Lions tours will inevitably resurface if the losses start to pile up.
Is this Lions team really likely to turn out to be more competitive than England or Ireland for example? I have my doubts that it will.
Even if the Lions had scored from that last 5m lineout and sneaked the game at the end, I believe either England or Ireland would have handled the Blues much more comfortably.
P.S. thanks for the blog Digger!
June 7th 2017 @ 8:58pm
Fionn said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:58pm | ! Report
“I believe either England or Ireland would have handled the Blues much more comfortably.”
I think you’re right, Nick, but at least there are two factors that somewhat make up for it: they’re still learning to play cohesively as a team, and it wasn’t their “A-Team”…
June 7th 2017 @ 9:00pm
taylorman said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:00pm | ! Report
True Nicholas, so would the other four NZ franchises…and they all did this year, some more than once.
Agree they’ll get stronger, particularly at scrum and lineout time, provided they don’t capitulate altogether.
Without their ABs I can’t see any of the Canes, Chiefs or Landers winning, the Chiefs the best chance because of some good depth and not so many ABs, but several near it…McKenzie, Lowe etc.
Canes and Landers just lose too many key players.
But where do the tries come from? Just don’t see the Lions making enough use of the space out wide.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:14pm
Jemainok said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:14pm | ! Report
TM unless these guys find some imagination they would struggle to beat another team. Alot of in form players aren’t going to play rep footy guess who feels that wrath.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:15pm
Nicholas Bishop said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:15pm | ! Report
That could turn out to be pretty accurate prognosis T-man!
June 7th 2017 @ 9:07pm
The Saint said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:07pm | ! Report
We can agree to disagree on that call Nicholas.
The England and Ireland top 15s may or may not have handled the Blues better in this particular game. We will never know.
But will England and Ireland field their respective top teams for this mid-week tour fixture? I seriously doubt it.
Tonight’s Blues – missing some big names like Kaino, Tu’ipulotu off the bench and Pauliasi Manu – would handle their dirt-trackers quite well IMO.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:14pm
Nicholas Bishop said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:14pm | ! Report
I doubt England would need their top XV to beat the Blues, Saint – they have pretty good strength in depth in a lot of positions and ofc have the benefit of familiarity 🙂
June 7th 2017 @ 9:22pm
Colin N said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:22pm | ! Report
Even without 29 players, the England side that I think will start against Argentina looks pretty decent!
June 7th 2017 @ 9:20pm
Diggercane said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:20pm | ! Report
Thanks Nick, was great fun.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:21pm
Jemainok said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:21pm | ! Report
I don’t know NB. How many English and Irish outplayed there opposites tonight?
June 7th 2017 @ 8:52pm
Waxhead said | June 7th 2017 @ 8:52pm | ! Report
Hmmm Lion’s were well beaten by the worst of the NZ Super teams and I’m not a bit surprised after scraping home 3 days previous against a semi pro selection.
I’m tipping a 20 points thrashing by the Crusaders this Sat who are a 40 points better team than Blues.
Issue for the Lions is the 2 teams they’ve selected for these 2 games are the best they’ve got.
All their players are of approx equal quality and are very interchangeable.
As expected before they arrived they have no game breakers, blitzing try scorers, great off loaders, or exceptional players of any type. All their wingers and outside backs are pedestrian.
It’s 40 players of blah with about 10 too many Welsh playing predictable Warren ball.
I’m still hoping they can become competitive for the Tests and we see a good contest but …….it’s looking grim for Lions and will only get harder as confidence slips and injuries pile up.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:02pm
taylorman said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:02pm | ! Report
They’re not forty points better than the Blues. They won by 7. Other NZ sides won by less. Blues may be last here but they’re probably the seventh or eight best side out of the 18 teams competing.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:08pm
Waxhead said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:08pm | ! Report
@ Taylorman – I think at home in Christchurch Crusaders are a 40 points better team than Blues and we’ll find out this Sat when Lions go south.
And if you’re right about the Blues being a mid table Super Rugby quality team what does that say about the Lions.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:09pm
Fionn said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:09pm | ! Report
I think they’re probably the 6th best team.
June 7th 2017 @ 9:13pm
The Saint said | June 7th 2017 @ 9:13pm | ! Report
I agree Taylorman and Fionn.
The Blues have only lost to NZ teams.. plus one away game against the Stormers.