Blues better British and Irish Lions 22-16

The Blues have added some shine to their disappointing 2017 season by becoming the first New Zealand Super Rugby franchise to defeat the British and Irish Lions by 22 points to 16 at Eden Park, and have given their fans something to cheer about in front of 40,000 in Auckland.

The Lions started the match well, stringing phases together and looking a far more settled unit before a breakout by the Blues saw them apply some pressure, and young Stephen Perofeta gave us all a glimpse as to why he earned his first start for the season tonight throwing a beautiful long ball to put Reiko Ioane on the outside of a poorly positioned Jack Nowell to open the scoring for the Blues.

The Blues, however, struggled to maintain possession and the Lions were soon back down in Blues territory, taking advantage of ill-discipline to score from a rolling maul, CJ Stander the beneficiary to snaffle the lead back.

Further indiscretions from the Blues saw a penalty converted by Leigh Halfpenny and the Lions started to look comfortable at 10 points to 5 as the rain started to fall at Eden Park.

However, poor execution from the Lions saw the Blues with one last opportunity before halftime. A penalty for a high tackle saw Stephen Perofeta step up to hit the post with his attempt and in some fortune to the Blues, Jack Nowell was ruled to have knocked the ball backwards while competing for it in the air with TJ Faaine and a chasing Sonny Bill Williams won the race to dot the ball down and the Blues had the halftime lead of 12 points to 10.

The second half opened with the Blues enjoying the early momentum, an early penalty seeing their lead stretch to 15 points to 10.

The Blues were looking good for the upset however the Lions bought their experience to the fore and started to assert themselves up front and slowly looked to squeeze the Blues out of the match, and even when down to 14 with Liam Williams yellow carded for a dangerous challenge on Matt Duffie under the high ball.

Pressure from the Lions saw them claw their way back in front, two penalties putting them in front by one and seemingly in control with a better kicking game in the conditions, forcing the Blues back time and time again.

But the Blues were not done and a couple of their big names stood up to be counted, Steven Luatua with a superb offload to put Williams away before another offload from that man again saw replacement first five Ihaia West burst onto the ball and show his electric pace to beat several to score what would turn out to be the match-winning score.

The Lions were not done however, pressuring the Blues inside their own half and earning a penalty opportunity right on fulltime but they could not secure their lineout ball to give themselves a chance to win the match which the Blues happily hacked away into touch and write a piece of history for themselves.

Final score

Blues 22

British and Irish Lions 16