Blues vs British and Irish Lions: International rugby live scores, blog

It’s the second match of the British and Irish Lions tour and the first ever game played between a New Zealand Super Rugby side, the Blues, and the famous tourists.Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from kick-off at 5.35pm (AEST) from Eden Park in Auckland.

Plenty of the pre-match discussion has been around the Lions and what many have described as a well below par performance in their close victory over the New Zealand Barbarians, a match where the tourists failed to hit the ground running, struggling in many key areas after such a short time together in New Zealand.

Of course, the hit out would have done plenty to blow the cobwebs out and, after being stung by the over-the-top criticism and with a few extra days off the plane, we should see a remarkably different Lions side turn up. Certainly on paper, it is a quality side that coach Warren Gatland has named.

Of interest to most will be how the Lions approach this match; the perceived ten-man game famously associated with northern sides by those in the south, or will we see an attacking Lions side today?

There is certainly plenty of pace and flair named within the back division of the Lions. The English outsides of Jack Nowell and Elliot Daly provide plenty of speed and the balance of the backline looks to have been selected with combinations in mind. Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar have been named as the halves with Leigh Halfpenny at fullback, utilising the Welsh connection, while an Irish midfield has been selected with Robbies Henshaw and Jared Payne, who should form a reliable partnership.

The pack looks suitably strong with the most interest around the second row, with the all-English duo of Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje selected. Itoje’s performance in particular will be keenly observed – he’s most certainly a Lions Test starter in many eyes – while CJ Stander has his work cut out for him after the fantastic display from Toby Faletau in the previous match, as the competition heats up for the number eight jersey come the first Test match.

The Blues have not had the best season in terms of their performance within the New Zealand conference, however the Lions certainly present a magnificent opportunity to add some gloss to their season and coach Tana Umaga has named what looks to be his strongest available line-up.

The biggest talking point is the naming of the young Stephen Perofeta at first five, earning his first start of the year in arguably the Blues’ biggest match this season after Piers Francis has left the squad to join the English side. Perofeta’s selection is perhaps a sign of Ihaia West’s falling stock at the Auckland-based club.

Either way, it is a fantastic opportunity for the young man to show his wares at the higher end of the game, and he is surrounded by experience with Sonny Bill Williams on his outside and Augustine Pulu at halfback.

Many will also be keen to observe the form of Blues number eight Stephen Luatua, particularly given the injury concerns around regular All Black skipper Kieran Read. A solid performance tonight could see Luatua push himself into calculations for the Test side, which will be named shortly. The same can be said for many of the Blues players who will see this as a grand opportunity to impress the New Zealand selectors.

Prediction

On paper, the Lions should be favourites (and they are according to the bookies) but of course the big question will be how they come together as a team.

Consistency has been an issue for the Blues this season and I suspect the set piece may cause headaches for the Auckland-based franchise this evening. It will be close but I expect the visitors’ greater experience to show through at the end.

Lions by 3.

Join us here live on The Roar as we cover all the action live from 5.35pm (AEST) and don’t forget to leave your thoughts on the action below.