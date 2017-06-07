 

Blues vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time: Tour match venue, squads and broadcast information

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The British and Irish Lions will play the second match of their New Zealand tour against the Auckland Blues. The game will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on Wednesday, June 7 with kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST).

    Key Game Information

    Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST)
    Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
    TV: Live, Foxsports
    Online: Live, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play
    Betting: Lions $1.43, Blues $2.86

    Squads

    Blues
    1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
    2. James Parsons (C)
    3. Charlie Faumuina
    4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti
    5. Scott Scrafton
    6. Akira Ioane
    7. Blake Gibson
    8. Steven Luatua
    9. Augustine Pulu
    10. Stephen Perofeta
    11. Rieko Ioane
    12. Sonny Bill Williams/TJ Faiane
    13. George Moala
    14. Matt Duffie
    15. Michael Collins

    Replacements: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Ihaia West, 23 TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai.

    Lions
    1. Jack McGrath
    2. Ken Owens
    3. Dan Cole
    4. Courtney Lawes
    5. Maro Itoje
    6. James Haskell
    7. Justin Tipuric
    8. CJ Stander
    9. Rhys Webb
    10. Dan Biggar
    11. Elliot Daly
    12. Robbie Henshaw
    13. Jared Payne
    14. Jack Nowell
    15. Leigh Halfpenny

    Reserves: Rory Best, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Greig Laidlaw, Johnny Sexton, Liam Williams

    Rugby Videos See more »

    Champagne Rugby from the World Rugby Under 20 Championship 1:00
    Will Genia back Down Under for Fiji Test 0:57
    Lions pay tribute to London terror victims 0:34
    Hurricanes sweep past the Force 1:25

    Broadcast Information

    In Australia, Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to every match of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. That includes the three Test matches and every tour game against the Barbarians and Super Rugby clubs.

    Tomorrow’s game is one of five mid-week matches against New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams. Live coverage will start on Fox Sports at 5:00pm, with an alternative viewing time at 10:30pm.

    Through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, the game will be able to be streamed online. These services require a tablet, smartphone or laptop.

    Check out all the expert reaction to New South Wales' 28-4 victory over Queensland in the opening game of the 2017 State of Origin series.