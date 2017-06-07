Blues vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time: Tour match venue, squads and broadcast information

Will Genia back Down Under for Fiji Test

Champagne Rugby from the World Rugby Under 20 Championship

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The British and Irish Lions will play the second match of their New Zealand tour against the Auckland Blues. The game will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on Wednesday, June 7 with kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST).

Key Game Information Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST)

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

TV: Live, Foxsports

Online: Live, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play

Betting: Lions $1.43, Blues $2.86

Squads

Blues

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. James Parsons (C)

3. Charlie Faumuina

4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti

5. Scott Scrafton

6. Akira Ioane

7. Blake Gibson

8. Steven Luatua

9. Augustine Pulu

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Sonny Bill Williams/TJ Faiane

13. George Moala

14. Matt Duffie

15. Michael Collins

Replacements: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Ihaia West, 23 TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai.

Lions

1. Jack McGrath

2. Ken Owens

3. Dan Cole

4. Courtney Lawes

5. Maro Itoje

6. James Haskell

7. Justin Tipuric

8. CJ Stander

9. Rhys Webb

10. Dan Biggar

11. Elliot Daly

12. Robbie Henshaw

13. Jared Payne

14. Jack Nowell

15. Leigh Halfpenny

Reserves: Rory Best, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Greig Laidlaw, Johnny Sexton, Liam Williams

Broadcast Information

In Australia, Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to every match of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. That includes the three Test matches and every tour game against the Barbarians and Super Rugby clubs.

Tomorrow’s game is one of five mid-week matches against New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams. Live coverage will start on Fox Sports at 5:00pm, with an alternative viewing time at 10:30pm.

Through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, the game will be able to be streamed online. These services require a tablet, smartphone or laptop.