Blues vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time: Tour match venue, squads and broadcast information

The British and Irish Lions will play the second match of their New Zealand tour against the Auckland Blues. The game will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on Wednesday, June 7 with kick-off at 5:35pm (AEST).
Key Game Information
Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST)
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
TV: Live, Foxsports
Online: Live, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play
Betting: Lions $1.43, Blues $2.86
Squads
Blues
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. James Parsons (C)
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti
5. Scott Scrafton
6. Akira Ioane
7. Blake Gibson
8. Steven Luatua
9. Augustine Pulu
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Rieko Ioane
12. Sonny Bill Williams/TJ Faiane
13. George Moala
14. Matt Duffie
15. Michael Collins
Replacements: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Ihaia West, 23 TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai.
Lions
1. Jack McGrath
2. Ken Owens
3. Dan Cole
4. Courtney Lawes
5. Maro Itoje
6. James Haskell
7. Justin Tipuric
8. CJ Stander
9. Rhys Webb
10. Dan Biggar
11. Elliot Daly
12. Robbie Henshaw
13. Jared Payne
14. Jack Nowell
15. Leigh Halfpenny
Reserves: Rory Best, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Greig Laidlaw, Johnny Sexton, Liam Williams
Broadcast Information
In Australia, Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to every match of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. That includes the three Test matches and every tour game against the Barbarians and Super Rugby clubs.
Tomorrow’s game is one of five mid-week matches against New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams. Live coverage will start on Fox Sports at 5:00pm, with an alternative viewing time at 10:30pm.
Through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, the game will be able to be streamed online. These services require a tablet, smartphone or laptop.