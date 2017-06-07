British and Irish Lions vs Blues live stream: How to watch the tour game online and on TV

After a shaky start against the New Zeland Barbarians, the British and Irish Lions will play against the Blues at Eden Park on Wednesday, June 7 with kick-off at 5:30pm (AEST). Find out how to watch the match on tv and stream it online with The Roar’s viewing guide.

The match at Eden Park is the second in a month-long tour which involves a total of ten scheduled games. Last Saturday in Whangarei the Lions struggled against the New Zeland Barbarians, a collection of New Zealand provincial rugby players.

The Lions will be counting on a better performance against a Blues squad with eight All Blacks players.

How to stream online

Fox Sports is the only Australian broadcaster of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand and, as such, the only way to stream the matches online will be through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which you are able to use on your tablet, smartphone or laptop.

Foxtel Go is included in the subscriptions of all Foxtel customers, allowing you to stream coverage if you can’t make it in front of a TV.

Foxtel Play is a separate streaming-only service for those who’d prefer to watch the action online rather than on TV. A subscription with the necessary sports package included will set you back at least $39 per month, although you can get yourself a free two-week trial, which will allow you to watch this game without having to cough up any of your hard-earned cash.

How to watch the match on TV

Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to broadcast the British and Irish Lions matches. Tomorrow’s game is one of five mid-week matches against New Zealand Super Rugby teams. Live coverage will start on Fox Sports at 5:00pm before the game kicks off at 5:30.

If you miss the live action, there are alternative viewing times available through Fox later on. These are scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30pm, Thursday, June 8 at 9:00am and Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 am.