Caroline Garcia vs Karolina Pliskova: French Open live scores

Hometown hero Caroline Garcia will be out to cause a shock upset when she takes on second seed Karolina Pliskova in the French Open quarter-finals. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 10pm (AEST).

Pliskova was one of the tournament favourites coming in and has lived up to that expectation, now looking to continue her solid run into the semi-finals.

The 28th seed, Garcia has already caused a few shocks though, and it wouldn’t be beyond her to turn up for another in the quarter-finals. The French crowd have got right behind her, even as she knocked over compatriot Alize Cornet in the fourth round.

Interestingly, Pliskova will be the first seeded opponent she has had to face, but that’s not to say she hasn’t had to play high-quality tennis.

Now just two wins away from a final, the crowd will give her more of a momentum boost, with this match relegating the intriguing battle between tournament favourite Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina to the Suzanne-Lenglen Court.

Garcia has only dropped a single set so far, which came in the third round against Su-Wei Hsieh, the Frenchwoman having to hold her never and take the third 9-7.

Pliskova too has been dominant, only dropping two sets. After getting over Saisai Zhang comfortably in the first round, she took on Ekaterina Alexandrova, having to bounce back from a tough second set for the win.

It was then a straight sets win over Carina Witthoeft, before she dropped the first set against Veronica Cepede Royg, but found a way to come back and win.

The pair have played on four previous occasions, with the ledger split at 2-2. Garcia won their only match on clay in Madrid during 2015, taking three sets to get it done, however the pair have never played at a grand slam.

The winner will face either Halep or Svitolina in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Prediction

Garcia, spurred on by the home crowd comes into this match as an odds-on chance, but Pliskova is the world no.2 for a reason and will pick up the win, her power game running Garcia off the court just a little too often for the hometown favourite to stay in the match.

Pliskova in three sets.

at the completion of Rafael Nadal versus Pablo Carreno-Busta on the Philippe Chatrier Court