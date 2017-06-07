The deadwood (baker’s) dozen

Every team has them. Players that don’t seem to do a lot week in week out, yet inexplicably play first grade all season.

Think the likes of Nathan Cayless at the Eels, who, in my humble opinion, played about five years too long at Parramatta.

Fast forward several years and they are stuck with Tim Mannah, who looks more like Agro off that iconic breakfast TV show from the 90s than an actual NRL player. He doesn’t bend the defensive line at all, has extremely limited ball skills, yet has been a mainstay of the Eels pack for many seasons.

Some of the great deadwood players that are running around the NRL include the following.

Matt Prior

I’m including him based solely on his time with the Dragons, where he notched up 100 games without really doing a lot. Shifted across a number of positions, Dragons fans were waiting to see what the Thirroul Butchers junior had to offer but it never came. Possibly fits into the category of former deadwood, as he’s now won a premiership with the Sharks.

Aiden Tolman

Still plying away in the NRL despite offering very little in the way of defence or attack. Prefers to back into the opposition rather than meet them head on. How he has played over 200 NRL games is beyond belief.

Tim Mannah

As mentioned above, he offers little to the Eels these days, and is easy fodder for the defensive line. Possesses neither an intimidating presence or sleight of hand, he should have been let go years ago.

Ryan Hoffman

Was a solid player at best in his Storm days, but anyone running off Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk will be made to look good. Very predictable and has lost whatever speed he may have had.

Mitchell Aubusson

Probably a fan fave among the couple of hundred Roosters supporters that attend regular home games, but for me, he is a frustrating player to watch. Too slow to be put out wide, and offers little in the way of penetration in the forward pack.

Josh McCrone

As a Dragons fan it pains me to see him in the number seven each week. He is good for one decent game every few months, and his last tackle options are limited to mid-field bombs.

Never blossomed at Canberra and they’ve unloaded their deadwood to the Red V. Thanks guys. With the arrival of Ben Hunt, he will likely be off to the Super League where said deadwoods are elevated to superstars.