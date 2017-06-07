Eels and Cowboys head to the top end

It’s finally time for the NRL to comeback to the top end.

Darwin is getting ready for its fix of NRL live action. This will be the second trip for the Eels in the Territory this year as they have already had a trial game against the Titans early on. The Eels went down in a thrilling comeback by the Gold Coast, and will be hoping to account for that against the Cowboys.

With a sellout expected it should be a great night out. With both teams coming off easy wins this should give the people of Darwin an entertaining game and bring more focus to getting a NRL team or Instrust Super Cup team up there on a more permanent basis.

I’ll be there with my girls to give them their first taste of NRL action live. Of course we’ll be decked out in our Cowboys gear.

With both teams having to travel and the weather being favourable as it is the dry season, it’s still quite hot and thats suits the Cowboys.

Although a Darwin dry season is different than a Townsville dry season, it’s still favourable for the boys from North Queensland. The Cowboys have the advantage in this game with Michael Morgan stepping into the halfback role for the injured Johnathan Thurston. It has been reported that JT may play a short stint in the game but will most likely miss the match but still travel with the team to Darwin.

I think the Cowboys will get away this one in the last twenty as the heat of the night and the skill of the Cowboys will be too strong. Prediction 28-16 Cowboys.