England vs Australia: Attacking batsmen vs aggressive bowlers

Australia finds themselves in a dire situation. Now that their match against Bangladesh is washed out, they need to win their last match to stay in Champions Trophy further rounds.

Australia was supposed to be one of the favourites heading into the tournament. But rain on both the occasions has cost them dearly, more so in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

After 83-1 in the 16th over chasing 182, Australia would have fancied their chances to win by a bigger margin. But now all three teams are in with an equal chance of getting through.

This should get Australia fretting over their next match against spectacular England side. But Australia has lot of positives to take from the match against Bangladesh.

Firstly they restricted a side which scored 305 in its last game to 181, thanks largely to 95 from Tamim Iqbal, even he was given a lifeline and few shots were very streaky.

Pat Cummins who had a pretty ordinary match against New Zealand impressed this match with his pace, which racked up to 152kph.

It was disciplined display from young quickie after scattering display from his previous encounter.

The last time when England faced Australia, Pat Cummins was a man of the series with 12 wickets in five matches at 19. He operated at start and death, while whenever his captain called him to break the partnership he responded very positively.

England will be wary of him.

Mitch Starc too came back to his former self, after his fiery spell where he picked up four quick wickets including that of the well-set Iqbal to wrap up the innings to a meagre total.

Travis Head and Adam Zampa impressed too in the outing. Zampa hasn’t been treated well by selectors but he justified the faith in captain by picking up crucial wickets yesterday.

Head came up with miserly spell yesterday too solidify his place in starting XI next match.

Combining that with Josh Hazlewood’s brilliant form, Starc and Cummins steaming in, and Australia’s bowling looks sorted.

It’s Australia batting which has not been tested yet, but the experience of playing in a big match in knockouts does give Australia an edge. And when you have likes of Dave Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith in your line-up, you do fancy your chances.

All in all, we await a spectacular contest between Australia versus England. England in their backyard and owing to good batting form will be favourite – but never discount the might of the Australia in the big-match situation.

We could be in for a surprise!

England will play fearless and fantastic cricket but Australia could just edge them out