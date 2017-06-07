Fainga’a off to London Irish

Will Genia back Down Under for Fiji Test

Former Wallabies hooker Saia Fainga’a will leave the Brumbies at the end of the Super Rugby season to join London Irish.

Fainga’a and twin brother Anthony, 30, returned to the Brumbies in the off-season but have failed to make a major impression on the field due to injury,

Saia, who continues to battle a foot injury, will finish the season with the Australian conference winners who have two regular season matches after the June Test window before they host a final in Canberra.

“A move to London Irish presents me with an exciting challenge and one which I want to make the most of,” Fainga’a said.

“I’ve heard great things about Irish and it’s certainly a forward-thinking club with big plans for the future.”

Anthony Fainga’a has been released from the club and travelled to Osaka earlier in the week to link with the Kintetsu Liners who he played with last season.

The former Wallaby hasn’t played Super Rugby this season after a frustrating run with injuries.

Brumbies No.8 Jordan Smiler has also reportedly signed a contract to play alongside Matt Giteau at Suntory in the Top League season after the ACT-based franchise’s finals push.

Brumbies forwards coach Dan McKellar, who will take over in the head role from Stephen Larkham at the end of the season, has foreshadowed a number of contract announcements in the coming weeks.

The Brumbies are set to re-sign a slew of off-contract players, while star flanker David Pocock will return from a sabbatical next year and flyhalf and co-captain Christian Lealiifano is progressing well as he targets a remarkable return to rugby after a bone marrow transplant.