I told them “F#$k you, I’m Millwall”: London hero’s brave story

As more details emerge from the horrors of last Saturday’s London terror attacks, some truly heroic stories are coming to light – with a sporting twist.

While readers of United Kingdom papers woke up on Monday morning to see a picture of one of the alleged terrorist’s bodies clad in an Arsenal FC shirt, the story of Millwall FC fan Roy Larner’s actions in the face of danger has showcased London’s collective spirit.

From his hospital bed, Larner told UK tabloid The Sun that he charged at the three attackers when they entered the Black and Blue restaurant in Borough Market, where he was midway through his sixth pint.

Thinking fast, Larner attempted to distract the attackers to allow patrons to get out the back door.

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam'”, he said.

“Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the piss out of these bastards’. I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F**k you, I’m Millwall’. So they started attacking me.”

Millwall FC, the former home of Australia’s Tim Cahill, are a London-based club known for their hard nosed fans. The team are known for their chant ‘No one likes us, we don’t care‘ – sung to the tune of Rod Stewart’s ‘Sailing’.

Arsenal fan and general windbag Piers Morgan thanked Larner and said on live TV that he finally had a reason to like Millwall.

Looks like you have a reason to like #Millwall now @piersmorgan … pic.twitter.com/YPGkbWJRSu — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 6, 2017

Larner picked up eight knife wounds in the incident, but his efforts allowed countless patrons to escape the bar safely.

Still not great but a huge step💙 #Millwall pic.twitter.com/skzyvZMkd2 — Bill Merrall (@Mezza1885) June 5, 2017

His mates apparently share his sense of humour, bringing him a copy of the book Learn To Run. Despite his injuries, Larner is expected to make a full recovery.

He has already been nicknamed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ – a reference to Millwall FC’s lion mascot.