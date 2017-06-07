John Grant to stand down from ARLC next year

ARLC Chairman John Grant has announced on Wednesday that he won’t be standing for reappointment to his role when his current terms comes to an end in February next year.

The ARLC Commission was introduced in 2012 to bring the governance of rugby league in Australia under the eye of a single controlling body, and Grant was the original chairman of the board.

It was seen as a major opportunity for the game to bring all their strategic visions together for the betterment of the game in the country, and after five years, Grant is stepping down from his role.

With terms for chairman lasting three years, Grant will have completed two terms when he steps down from the role he began in February of 2012.

“For some weeks I have deliberated on the changing face of the Commission post-constitutional reform should that occur this year and the need for a succession plan for the role of chairman,” Grant said.

“All well-run organisations need time to properly plan for the future and my decision, at this time, assists this.

“In the months between now and February there is a lot to be done and I look forward to continuing to lead the game as chairman and applying all my energy to dealing with the many opportunities and challenges that are before us.”

As well as spending six years on the ARLC board from its foundation, Grant played seven games for the Queensland Maroons and three for the Australian Kangaroos during a successful career.

The news Grant will be stepping down from the role comes on the back of news the pay dispute between the NRL, clubs and the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) is still far from resolved.

While it’s believed constructive talks have been held in the last few days, the value of next year’s salary cap has been a hot talking point this year, and there are differences in the aims of the RLPA and NRL.

It’s believed the RLPA want a revenue-sharing model and base salary cap of $9.1 million, however the NRL are still pushing for a fixed model with gradual increases to player salaries throughout the course of the next broadcast deal.