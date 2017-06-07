Southern Stars name dropped from Australian women’s cricket team

Boult's two classic catches not enough to stop England reaching the Semis

The Australian women’s cricket team will no longer be officially known as the Southern Stars in move to boost gender equality in the game.

The side, ranked No.1 in the world, will instead be referred to as the Australian Women’s Cricket Team in Cricket Australia communication.

“This move may appear symbolic, but it does carry considerable weight,” Cricket Australia chairman David Peever said.

“Cricket cannot hope to be a sport for all Australians if it does not recognise the power of words, and the respect for women that sits behind such decisions.”

CA expects the Southern Stars moniker will be used colloquially, but changes will include an official renaming and new logo.

“We are not dropping the Southern Stars, a wonderful brand that our cricketers have created and which will remain as an alternative name for the team,” Peever said.

“But the new naming convention demonstrates that Cricket Australia is looking at all the ways in which it operates to ensure we can meet the ambition of being a sport for all.”