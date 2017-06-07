Will Collingwood flirt with form at years end?

After Round 2 I wrote an article on the unwarranted pressure on Nathan Buckley. Since then the team’s inconsistency has been telling.

Having said that, they have been in every game – even the 125th celebration game that was lost to Carlton – however, the change in form from the Geelong win to the Carlton is noteworthy.

Since the second half of the Hawthorn win the game style has been mostly free run and carry compared to the previous format comprising chipping it around nervously and turning it over.

So what’s changed? Firstly Darcy Moore spending time in the ruck, and I’ve got to give a big tick to Buckley for that move. Confidence has been the key not just for Darcy but for the midfield, who have faith in his ability.

Secondly the forward structure is no longer two or three talls; it’s Darcy when not at the centre bounce alongside what seems to be in form but unfortunately unavailable smalls in Jamie Elliott and Alex Fasolo.

That said, since the Hawthorn win there has been more contribution from the midfield on the scoreboard. Ben Crocker and Tim Broomhead are not those two forwards – not yet, anyway – but they are improving and can hopefully contribute while Elliott and Fasolo are out.

There’ll be those pointing out, and rightly so, Fasolo’s innacuracy, but to be fair that describes the team as a whole. What is working is possession and inside 50s, and I’ll throw some numbers in shortly.

Thirdly, the unexpected form of the back six has been crucial. Jeremy Howe’s form has been a credit to his reinvention as an attacking intercept defender.

Likewise Lynden Dunn and, to a lesser extent Ben Reid – every time Dunn kicks the ball I breathe a sigh of relief knowing it will hit a teammate 99 times out of a 100. A special mention goes to Brayden Maynard, whose disposal efficiency has definitely improved.

Let’s look at some numbers and where the Pies sit in some key indicators for the season so far.

Inside 50s: fourth.

Contested poseesions: sixth.

Uncontested poseesions: first.

Clearances: third.

Hit-outs: fourth.

Marks inside 50: third.

1 per centers: third.

Disposals: first.

Those numbers are reflective of a top eight team at worst, not a side on the wrong side of the ledger. It is also reflective of this team in the last three rounds, and that is the point of this article; this team has been consistently playing a much better brand of football than it was before ti beat Hawthorn, and that is due to the instruction and motivation of the coaching panel.

You could argue the wins have come against poorer opposition, but the evenness of the competition offsets that argument somewhat. The match against Melbourne will give us an idea of where the Pies really are. A win or even and ‘honourable’ loss against a side that also has key injuries would give those numbers merit.

So if the current trend continues it is likely that this unit will win more than it will lose in the last half of the year and that finals might be achievable given an easier draw to the finish line compared to the first 11 rounds.

At the end of the year the question will be asked: will Nathan Buckley be offered a contract extension? If current form remains, even if finals are missed, he should earn one – but will Collingwood flirt with their form?

Form won’t be the only factor – available coaches will have bearing on the decision, and it is highly likely that the current board will be having this exact discussion, as they probably have doing for the last 18 months. There’s also an independent review of the whole club that mat have some bearing on who the coach next year will be.

I have been highly critical of Nathan’s coaching in the past in three areas.

First is his engagement with his playing group. It may have been perceived incorrectly, but it looked externally that he didn’t have the belief of the list.

This isn’t the case now. This group have belief in their coach and the coaching panel as a whole – if you want evidence, look at the win in the west against Fremantle

Second was his game plan and his stubbornness in doing the same thing and getting the same results. If I were a betting man, I would put money on Nathan having listened and taken some constructive criticism on board. He has made changes to the way the team play footy and he’s no longer afraid to tweak.

Third was his unrealistic game plan that was clearly unsustainable. Last year we witnessed a game plan that when executed was almost impossible to defeat but equally difficult to carry out for 26 weeks.

This has disappeared. There is no more of the much maligned zone defence that left holes in the back 50. I think the players are appreciative of this as you can see they are enjoying their footy right now and playing with more freedom.

Should they consistently play the way they have in the last three rounds for the remainder of the year, then it would be folly to move Nathan on.

But, again: will Collingwood flirt with form at year’s end?