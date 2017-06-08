All aboard the Tingha express

Tingha is a tiny town in northern NSW, with a population of less than 1000, but it has produced some amazing rugby league talent, including Preston Campbell, Owen Craigie, and one of my all-time favourites, Nathan Blacklock.

After a brief stint with the Roosters in 1995, Blacklock joined the St George Dragons in 1997, scoring 20 tries in 23 games over the next two seasons – a great record in a team that struggled in 1997, and was mid-table in 1998.

The Dragons merged with the Illawarra Steelers ahead of the 1999 season, and that’s when Blacklock’s career really took off. He led the NRL try-scoring charts for three consecutive seasons from 1999-2001, a feat that hasn’t been done since, and one that I’m sure will remain for quite some time.

Blacklock’s try in the 1999 decider is still the greatest grand final try I’ve ever seen, and I remember him chipping over the top against the Tigers a couple of years later to win the game in the dying seconds.

Quite brilliant.

For all his feats in the NRL, his representative career was limited to two appearances for Country and two Tests for Australia, while at Origin level he was overlooked for the likes of teammate Jaimie Ainscough and Adam MacDougall in the early 2000s.

He returned in mid-2003 after a brief foray into rugby union, and still managed to score 14 tries in 12 games.

He struggled with injuries in 2004 and signed to play for Hull in the English Super League, going on to score 33 tries in 47 games.

Have we seen anyone as dynamic, as entertaining as Blacklock since he left the NRL at the end of the 2004 season?

Many will point to the likes of Jarryd Hayne, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson, Greg Inglis or Matt Bowen. But while they’ve all been brilliant, none surpass Blacklock.

It’s a different game these days, with set plays dominating off-the-cuff, and perhaps in a rigid team set up Blacklock would struggle. Wingers aren’t what they used to be, some tipping the scales at 100kg or more, and Blacklock was never big – some argue his defensive frailties were the reason he kept being overlooked for NSW.

It’s been over a decade since Nathan Blacklock last graced the NRL but none have entertained me as much as the man from Tingha.