 

Barretts aplenty in All Blacks side to take on British and Irish Lions

Daniel Jeffrey Editor
 

By , Daniel Jeffrey is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , , ,

5 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named a formidable squad for the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions in late June and early July.

    Kieran Read has been named as captain of the side despite his lingering injury cloud, while two uncapped players – Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett – have been included in the side and will be eyeing off making their debuts in the historic tour.

    “Obviously, it’s a very special occasion for the Barrett and Laumape families, with Jordie and Ngani being selected for the first time,” Hansen said.

    “Jordie has been in outstanding form, he has a skillset which is complete and has a great running and kicking game. Ngani too has been impressive throughout the Super season and has forced his way in through commanding performances.”

    Jordie Barrett’s inclusion alongside brothers Beauden and Scott means that, for the first time in their history, the All Blacks have picked three brothers in the one squad.

    Hansen indicated all players picked in the squad are in line to play Test rugby this year, although some may have to wait to pull on the black jersey.

    “This has been by far the toughest team that we’ve had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them,” Hansen said.

    “But as is the nature of Test rugby I’m sure a number of them will get an opportunity, if not in this series, then throughout the season.”

    The All Blacks will play a match against Samoa next Friday, June 16, before the first Test against the Lions the following weekend on Saturday, June 24, at Auckland’s Eden Park.

    All Blacks squad for British and Irish Lions tour

    Forwards
    Hookers
    Dane Coles
    Codie Taylor
    Nathan Harris

    Props
    Wyatt Crockett
    Charlie Faumuina
    Owen Franks
    Joe Moody
    Ofa Tu’ungafasi

    Locks
    Scott Barrett
    Brodie Retallick
    Luke Romano
    Samuel Whitelock

    Loose Forwards
    Sam Cane
    Jerome Kaino
    Kieran Read (C)
    Ardie Savea
    Liam Squire

    Backs
    Halfbacks
    Tawera Kerr-Barlow
    TJ Perenara
    Aaron Smith

    Five-eighths
    Beauden Barrett
    Aaron Cruden
    Lima Sopoaga

    Centres
    Ryan Crotty
    Ngani Laumape
    Anton Leinert-Brown
    Sonny Bill Williams

    Outside backs
    Jordie Barrett
    Israel Dagg
    Rieko Ioane
    Waisake Naholo
    Julian Savea
    Ben Smith (VC)