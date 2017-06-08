Barretts aplenty in All Blacks side to take on British and Irish Lions

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named a formidable squad for the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions in late June and early July.
Kieran Read has been named as captain of the side despite his lingering injury cloud, while two uncapped players – Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett – have been included in the side and will be eyeing off making their debuts in the historic tour.
“Obviously, it’s a very special occasion for the Barrett and Laumape families, with Jordie and Ngani being selected for the first time,” Hansen said.
“Jordie has been in outstanding form, he has a skillset which is complete and has a great running and kicking game. Ngani too has been impressive throughout the Super season and has forced his way in through commanding performances.”
Jordie Barrett’s inclusion alongside brothers Beauden and Scott means that, for the first time in their history, the All Blacks have picked three brothers in the one squad.
Hansen indicated all players picked in the squad are in line to play Test rugby this year, although some may have to wait to pull on the black jersey.
“This has been by far the toughest team that we’ve had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them,” Hansen said.
“But as is the nature of Test rugby I’m sure a number of them will get an opportunity, if not in this series, then throughout the season.”
The All Blacks will play a match against Samoa next Friday, June 16, before the first Test against the Lions the following weekend on Saturday, June 24, at Auckland’s Eden Park.
All Blacks squad for British and Irish Lions tour
Forwards
Hookers
Dane Coles
Codie Taylor
Nathan Harris
Props
Wyatt Crockett
Charlie Faumuina
Owen Franks
Joe Moody
Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Locks
Scott Barrett
Brodie Retallick
Luke Romano
Samuel Whitelock
Loose Forwards
Sam Cane
Jerome Kaino
Kieran Read (C)
Ardie Savea
Liam Squire
Backs
Halfbacks
Tawera Kerr-Barlow
TJ Perenara
Aaron Smith
Five-eighths
Beauden Barrett
Aaron Cruden
Lima Sopoaga
Centres
Ryan Crotty
Ngani Laumape
Anton Leinert-Brown
Sonny Bill Williams
Outside backs
Jordie Barrett
Israel Dagg
Rieko Ioane
Waisake Naholo
Julian Savea
Ben Smith (VC)
Machooka said | June 8th 2017 @ 10:47am
No Jodie Barrett?
June 8th 2017 @ 10:54am
Dave_S said | June 8th 2017 @ 10:54am
Maybe for the team to play SA?
June 8th 2017 @ 10:49am
RebelRanger said | June 8th 2017 @ 10:49am
Solid squad. Great reward for Laumape whos put in 2 solid seasons now.
A lot of good players missed out.
Really feel for DMac. Not much more he can do to get the call up. Dagg very lucky to be in based on current form.
June 8th 2017 @ 11:02am
R2D2 said | June 8th 2017 @ 11:02am
D Mac time will come when Cruden leaves, but the depth in the squad is impressive and some high quality players missed out. Hansen has covered his bases, with plenty of options.
June 8th 2017 @ 10:58am
DubaiKiwi said | June 8th 2017 @ 10:58am
Predictable, but, concerns over form of Julian Savea, Lima Sopoaga, Waisake Naholo and concerns over lack of game time for Dane Coles and Jeremy Kaino. Havent seen enough of Ngani Laumape to impress me for selection.