Barretts aplenty in All Blacks side to take on British and Irish Lions

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named a formidable squad for the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions in late June and early July.

Kieran Read has been named as captain of the side despite his lingering injury cloud, while two uncapped players – Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett – have been included in the side and will be eyeing off making their debuts in the historic tour.

“Obviously, it’s a very special occasion for the Barrett and Laumape families, with Jordie and Ngani being selected for the first time,” Hansen said.

“Jordie has been in outstanding form, he has a skillset which is complete and has a great running and kicking game. Ngani too has been impressive throughout the Super season and has forced his way in through commanding performances.”

Jordie Barrett’s inclusion alongside brothers Beauden and Scott means that, for the first time in their history, the All Blacks have picked three brothers in the one squad.

Hansen indicated all players picked in the squad are in line to play Test rugby this year, although some may have to wait to pull on the black jersey.

“This has been by far the toughest team that we’ve had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them,” Hansen said.

“But as is the nature of Test rugby I’m sure a number of them will get an opportunity, if not in this series, then throughout the season.”

The All Blacks will play a match against Samoa next Friday, June 16, before the first Test against the Lions the following weekend on Saturday, June 24, at Auckland’s Eden Park.

All Blacks squad for British and Irish Lions tour

Forwards

Hookers

Dane Coles

Codie Taylor

Nathan Harris

Props

Wyatt Crockett

Charlie Faumuina

Owen Franks

Joe Moody

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

Locks

Scott Barrett

Brodie Retallick

Luke Romano

Samuel Whitelock

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane

Jerome Kaino

Kieran Read (C)

Ardie Savea

Liam Squire

Backs

Halfbacks

Tawera Kerr-Barlow

TJ Perenara

Aaron Smith

Five-eighths

Beauden Barrett

Aaron Cruden

Lima Sopoaga

Centres

Ryan Crotty

Ngani Laumape

Anton Leinert-Brown

Sonny Bill Williams

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett

Israel Dagg

Rieko Ioane

Waisake Naholo

Julian Savea

Ben Smith (VC)