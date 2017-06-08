Ben Hunt dropped by Broncos ahead of clash with Rabbitohs

Halfback Ben Hunt has been dropped from Brisbane’s NRL clash with South Sydney on Friday night.
The star No.7 has been relegated to the second tier Queensland Cup in Ipswich this weekend after coach Wayne Bennett opted to start Kodi Nikorima at halfback.
Veteran Benji Marshall will be the Broncos’ bench utility against the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium.
Hunt will take up a lucrative St George Illawarra deal next year and appears to face an uphill battle to break back into the Broncos side again this season as Bennett plans for the future.
Bennett said Hunt had been dropped on form but admitted it was a “hard conversation” to have with his No.1 halfback.
“It was not an easy decision but it has been made,” he said.
“It’s on form. Benji and Kodi have been playing really well and (five-eighth) Anthony Milford has picked his game up.
“It came down to options and who was playing well. Ben’s form hasn’t been what I wanted.”
Bennett said Hunt – just two weeks back from a hamstring injury – knew exactly what was required of him to break back into the side.
“We need him to run the ball more. That’s part of the job description and he is one of the best ball runners in the game,” he said.
Nikorima will combine with Queensland five-eighth Anthony Milford in the halves against the Rabbitohs.
He missed last week’s 18-16 loss to Sydney Roosters due to a shoulder complaint.
Bennett said he was keen to keep former Kiwi captain Marshall who has impressed since signing a modest one-season Broncos deal this year.
“He wanted an opportunity and we gave him that,” he aid.
“He is coming back to the Benji form of old.
“He is enjoying his footy again. He has been outstanding at the club.
“We are keen to keep him here. He’s a valued player.”
June 8th 2017 @ 12:03pm
Jimmmy said | June 8th 2017 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
I was amazed they dropped Nikorimi last week. Hunt is a better defender but Nikorimi is the better half by a margin. Don’t get me wrong Hunt is an NRL class half, he just isn’t a million a season half , not even close.
June 8th 2017 @ 12:39pm
Farqueue said | June 8th 2017 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
Let him join Dragons now so we can get rid of Mcrone…My blood pressure goes through the roof after watching his 5th tackle options.
June 8th 2017 @ 12:40pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | June 8th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Hunt is a big boy, he will be better for it back discovering his running mogo again cause it’s still a long season to go.
Upside is that Benji is strutting his stuff with confidence in his play.
Competition for spots in the team is cut throat at the moment – just stoked that we have players to spare especially in the backs unlike in 2015.
In Wayne, we trust!