Brazil vs Argentina kick-off time: When does the international friendly start? Venue, date, squads, broadcast information

We won’t get the anticipated Neymar and Lionel Messi match-up, but we will still get two of football’s biggest powerhouses when Brazil take on Argentina at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Friday, June 9.

While Brazil left Neymar out of their squad, Argentina are still at full strength and will ensure this is potentially the biggest game played in Australia.

For Brazil, they will have a second game before returning home, against the Socceroos next Tuesday night.

Brazil vs Argentina: Key Game Information Kick-off: 8:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria

TV: Live, NineGO!

Online: Live, Nine Now (desktop and mobile)

Betting: Argentina $2.60, Brazil $2.70, Draw $3.30

Squads

Brazil

Diego Alves (Valencia), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense), Ederson (Benfica), Alex Sandro (Juventus), David Luiz (Chelsea), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Jemerson (Monaco), Rafinha (Bayern Munich), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit St Petersburg), Lucas Lima (Santos), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Gouan), Rodriguinho (Corinthians), Willian (Chelsea), Diego Souza (Sport), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Argentina

Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Emanuel Mammana (Lyon), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Eduaro Salvio (Benfica), Lucas Rodrigo Biglia (Lazio), Ever Banega (Inter Milan), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United), Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodriguez (Tijuana), Leo Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Joaquin Correa (Sevilla), Alejandro Dario Gomez (Atalanta), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Broadcast Information

There is only one way to watch this match, as well as Australia’s showdown with Brazil next Tuesday – on 9GO. They hold the exclusive rights to the game, which will not be shown on Fox Sports like most football matches in Australia.

Their broadcast of the action will commence at 7:30pm (AEST), just over half an hour before the scheduled kick-off time, and is likely to run until around 10pm (AEST) – or shortly after full-time.

To stream the action online, the method will vary depending on what device you are intending to use – however, you will get the same coverage either way.

If you are going to be streaming the match on desktop, then the 9 Now website will be your best bet.

If you are looking to watch the action live on either a mobile or tablet, then you will need to download the 9Now App. The app is free and once again, all you will need to do is register for a free account to stream the channels of the Nine Network live.