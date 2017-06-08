Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals on TV and online

It’s almost a must-win affair for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming all the action online, or watching it on TV.

The game is scheduled to tip-off on Thursday, June 8 at 11am (AEST).

After the Warriors won the first two games at home, the NBA Finals shift to Cleveland for the next two games, with the Cavaliers needing to defend their home court.

The Warriors are unbeaten in the finals, winning 14 games in a row and are now just two games away from securing the 2017 Championship. For the Cavaliers, they have to win four of the remaining five games, which is a task easier said than done.

How to watch on TV

ESPN have the exclusive rights to NBA in Australia and will be showing each of the seven finals games live, picking up the feed from the host broadcaster in the USA, ABC. You’ll need a Foxtel subscription with the sports package to watch their coverage.

ESPN will be beginning their coverage of Game 3 from 10am with NBA Countdown, which will allow for an hour-long build-up to tip-off.

Following the game, they will broadcast Sportscenter.

How to stream online

There are two options to stream this crucial match online.

Because it’s being broadcast on ESPN, which is available on Foxtel, you will also be able to stream Game 3 on the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps through your tablet, smartphone or TV.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription with the Foxtel sports pack.

Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is better if you only want to live stream sport. Subscription packages with all the available sports channels start from $39 a month.

Both devices can be streamed on either mobile, tablet or laptop.

The alternative is the NBA League Pass. This gives you the option to watch every game of the playoffs live, plus plenty of extra content. It will set you back $40.99 a month or $67.99 for 12 months.

Of course, The Roar will carry live scores and a blog of the match.