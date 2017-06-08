Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 live scores, blog

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been here before, going back home down two games against this world-beating Golden State Warriors team, and that will be in the forefront of both teams’ minds Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 11am (AEST).

Game 2 was very similar to Game 1 except the Cavaliers kept better control of the ball. Cleveland certainly weren’t helped by the double-pronged attack of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry torching the basket for the second consecutive game.

The same game last year ended in a 30-point blowout for the Cavaliers and some people point to that game as series defining, as it gave them hope they could beat the Warriors. This year, the Warriors are much more potent and have an extra scoring force in Durant that has been extremely difficult for the Cavaliers to contain.

The Warriors will look to win Game 3 and give themselves a good chance to close out the series on Friday and sweep the Cavaliers. Should they do so, they’ll become the first team in NBA history to finish a playoff series with 16 wins and no losses.

The first two games of this series have been up-tempo, and this has played into the Warriors’ hands. For the Cavaliers to have a chance to win this game and get back into the series, they will need to keep the game slow and get their bench players fired up quickly.

JR Smith has been struggling the most for Cleveland and a big Game 3 from him will help close the gap between the two sides. Smith is always a streaky scorer and all it takes for him is just one game to change his confidence level. Cleveland will be hoping that happens early today so they still have a chance to win.

Everyone on the Warriors so far has played their role to perfection and as long as this continues, then they will be well on their way to a second title in three years.

Prediction

As history proves, the results from the opening two games matter little between these two teams. Game 3 will be much harder this time around for the Cavaliers, however they have the team that can overcome this Warriors side.

Cavaliers by five points.

Will the Warriors take game 3 or can the Cavaliers hit their stride in front of their home crowd? Join The Roar from 11am (AEST) to find out.