Fernandinho: Mooy could play for Man City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho says he’d relish playing alongside Aaron Mooy and suggested the Socceroos star be recalled to Pep Guardiola’s first team instead of sold.

A year after City signed Mooy from Melbourne City and immediately loaned him to Championship side Huddersfield Town, the 26-year-old’s future is again in limbo.

This time it’s certain to lie in the English Premier League following a personal season nearly as astonishing as the Terriers’ promotion campaign he steered from the midfield.

His exponential rise in value could very well see City snap up a tidy transfer fee from one of a throng of potential suitors including Huddersfield, who are eager to keep their fan favourite in Yorkshire permanently.

But Brazil star Fernandinho appeared in favour of bringing him back to Etihad Stadium.

“He’s a really good player, he’s shown his quality to us,” Fernandinho said in Melbourne, where Brazil will play Argentina on Friday night.

“We had a game against Huddersfield (in the FA Cup), but because he was our player he didn’t play.

“Without any doubt he has a really good future. He’s really physical and has many good qualities.

“If he can play with us it will be better, he will be really welcome.”

It comes after Socceroos coach Ange Postcoglou last week singled out Mooy and Tom Rogic as the new Australian international benchmark, and Guardiola in February labelled him “amazing”.

Apart from ruling out a move to wider Europe, Mooy remains unsure what the future holds, though a decision is imminent.

“My agent and Manchester City are working all that stuff out,” Mooy said.

“I am just trying to focus on the next game with Australia.

“Every player wants to play and I am no different to anyone else. Not everything is in my control.

“It doesn’t really matter what I want to do, it’s not just my decision. Whatever happens, I will just get on with it and try my best like always.”