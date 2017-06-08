Force to ARU: See you in arbitration

Rugby WA has agreed to arbitration with the ARU over the drawn out saga to cull an Australian Super Rugby team.

Either the Western Force or Melbourne Rebels were to be axed as part of the struggling competition’s format change in 2018.

But both franchises rejected the ARU’s determination to cut one of the clubs, with Rugby WA taking legal action when the initial announcement was made almost two months ago.

Now rather than push ahead with the legal action, Rugby WA said on Wednesday it had agreed on arbitration with the ARU starting at the end of July.

“RugbyWA and the ARU have agreed today to fast track the resolution of the dispute currently before Supreme Court of Western Australia through arbitration,” the Rugby WA statement said.

” The RugbyWA Board believes that to proceed to arbitration is the best way forward for not only the Road Safety Western Force, but for the betterment of the Super Rugby competition, and to expedite this process will only benefit the parties involved.

” The board is particularly concerned with the lack of clear direction for players, staff and supporters and the expedited opportunity provided by a firm arbitration date will be in everyone’s interest.

” The arbitration has been timetabled to take place in the week commencing 31 July 2017. “

The process is understood to have much the same legal status as a court hearing but will enable the ARU and Rugby WA to avoid public scrutiny over the talks.