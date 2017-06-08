Giants holding on to their star kids

Their big fish hasn’t taken the bait yet, but Greater Western Sydney have continued to keep plenty of their other young talent away from rival AFL clubs.

While in-form GWS midfielder Josh Kelly hasn’t committed beyond this season, the ladder-leading Giants are ensuring the rest of their emerging stars won’t be going anywhere soon.

Their top three 2016 first-round draft picks Tim Taranto, Will Setterfield and Harry Perryman this week signed two-year contract extensions tying them to GWS until 2020.

“We’re three close mates and it just makes it even more exciting for us to all be here for the same amount of time and go on a journey together,” Setterfield said.

Taranto has played in all but one game this season, Perryman has logged three senior appearances and only a serious ankle injury has prevented Setterfield from tasting first grade footy after an outstanding start in the reserves.

Giants coach Leon Cameron said it was a no-brainer for the club when it came to extending the contracts of the talented trio.

“Player movement, as everyone knows at AFL level, has grown whether through free agency, trading is probably accepted a lot more,” Cameron said.

“Young kids are probably a little bit more impatient, so to have these three say ‘no, I want to be here at this footy club,’ is quite extraordinary.”

Losing the sublimely skilled Kelly would be a big blow to GWS, but the Giants still have midfield talent to burn with their 2016 draft class supplementing that already strong area.

Taranto and Setterfield are both tipped to excel in that area, with the former already performing well, in a half forward role, while Perryman can also deliver midfield minutes.

The Giants are hoping a strong club culture and the potential of winning premierships will outweigh the anticipated larger cash inducements offered to Kelly by rival clubs.

“We know how much we value Josh and he knows that we value him that much, and I’m sure that will take care of itself over the coming weeks or months,” Cameron said.

“He’s a good person, he’s in our leadership group for a reason, and I’m sure he’ll make the right decision.”