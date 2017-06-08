I’ve been accused of relentless negativity over the Waratahs – really?

I’d like to remind a few Roarers that there’s only one letter in the alphabet that has any meaning in any sport, and that’s the W.
When the Waratahs boast seven Wallabies in the pack totalling 231 caps, and five among the backs with 181 caps, it would be reasonable to assume the NSW side would be a leading contender for the Super Rugby crown at the lower level.
But just four wins from 13 starts destroys that assumption.
Yet to criticise the men in blue has upset a number of Roarers, one of whom wrote: “Another ranting, alarmist shriek from Lord, again telling us the sky is falling” on my last article.
They later added: “It’s your relentless negativity I take issue with”.
Really?
With 12 Wallabies on duty, and three more in Jack Dempsey, Ned Hanigan, and Jake Gordon named in the Wallabies squad for the three Tests against Fiji, Scotland, and Italy this month, there’s virtually an entire Wallaby contingent in the Waratahs.
But, to repeat, just four wins from 13 starts.
The Waratahs, despite that firepower, have led the opposition just three times at the break – and they lost two of those games. They led the Kings 17-0 and lost 26-24 and led the Highlanders 14-13 to lose 44-28.
The only half-time lead the Waratahs converted into a win was against the Rebels. They had a 25-11 buffer at the break and ran away in the second half to win 50-23.
That was more like it, even though game stats never tell the true story.
For example, there are no stats for dropped passes, for forward passes where the support player has overrun the ball carrier, or for penalty and clearing kicks that didn’t find touch – and the Waratahs were guilty of all them.
But we can lock into turnovers and missed tackles, where the Waratahs have had an unhappy season.
In 13 games, the Waratahs have managed 234 turnovers and 318 missed tackles.
That translates to an average 18 turnovers, and 24 missed tackles a game. That’s hardly my relentless negativity.
There was another stab in the dark comment claiming I hate Michael Cheika, but nothing could be further from the truth.
Cheika’s had one week to lift his squad from the rubbish rugby they have been playing for the five Australian Super Rugby sides into an international standard, and only Cheika can do it.
He was a take-no-prisoners backrower with Randwick in the days when they were the true Galloping Greens, and Cheika is no different as a coach. He is relentlessly positive.
I look forward to the Wallabies playing exciting rugby with exactly the same players who have turned in Super Rugby rubbish.
That’s the truth, but my critics are trying to make caviar out of sow’s ears, and that doesn’t cut the mustard in the real world.
Only a W does.
June 8th 2017 @ 8:53am
Nagativity?
June 8th 2017 @ 8:57am
So the purpose of this article is to say: “I am allowed to bar the Tahs”?
Really?
June 8th 2017 @ 9:12am
Who is going to state that the Tahs are just having an off season? You would have to be mad to think that.
They are absolute rubbish with one off plays and extremely poor execution across the field. I don’t care how many metres Hooper runs or tackles he makes he is not a back rower and if he is appointed as Wallaby captain again I will be very disappointed.
Captains lift teams, Hooper just plays harder and better hoping they will follow him – – – They won’t. We have all seen this before in the Tahs. LAck of urgency and indifference to the score until 5 mns before the end of the game.
I think Daryl Gibson must go, not because he is a bad coach but this bunch need a hard man to break their latte bubble..
June 8th 2017 @ 9:12am
I see the word negativity on this site but don’t buy it. I have been negative from time to time but it is only because I have passion for the game and know that Australian Rugby can/should be better than it is right now – which is hard to accept. Seeing it played at top level often without passion is hard to swallow, frustration with poorly performing administrators also doesn’t help. As long as its not exclusive negativity is going to happen, its derived from passion, and call it therapy for the poster! Go Wallabies..
June 8th 2017 @ 9:31am
David,
You don’t owe anyone an apology. These days tell it straight & the super-sensitive bleeding hearts will accuse you of negativity & all sorts of other things.
In our day we practised tough love & were better people because of it. If you stuffed up, the news wasn’t sugar-coated when delivered to you. You accepted ownership of your behaviour, learnt the lesson & became better.