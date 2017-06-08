Jack will get back to his best: Longmire

Kieren Jack of the Swans (centre) is chaired from the ground contest after the Round 16 AFL match between the Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Friday, July 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Sydney coach John Longmire insists Kieren Jack can regain top form.

But, while Jack is back, it’s going to be more frustrating time on the AFL sideline for his fellow former co-captain Jarrad McVeigh.

Jack has been recalled to the side for Thursday’s critical home clash with the Western Bulldogs at the SCG.

Ruckman Kurt Tippett was the big name omission from the Swans’ team.

It’s a game the 3-7 Swans dare not lose if they want to continue to dream of playing in an eighth straight finals series.

Jack returns after missing five games while rehabilitating a hip.

But McVeigh, who like Jack relinquished the Swans’ co-captaincy late last year, must wait at least another two weeks because of a lingering calf injury.

Some pundits wondered if Jack had anything left in his tank after he struggled to make an impact playing primarily as a forward in the first five rounds.

The Swans eventually revealed Jack had been hampered by a hip issue, which prevented him playing any pre-season games and compromised his preparation for the season.

Longmire admitted that with the benefit of hindsight Sydney would have been better off not selecting Jack at the start of the season, when injuries had deprived them of a number of other senior players, including McVeigh.

Asked if he was confident Jack could rediscover his best form Longmire said “yes I am, absolutely I am.

“It’s been a debate and discussion based upon no pre-season games and very little training before he was able to play round one.

“We were really keen for him to play round one and the first month of the season because we had a very young side in and his form suffered because he wasn’t able to play with that consistency due to a body issue with his hip.

“He’s had a lot better preparation this time round, he’s been able to train more and do a lot more strength work through his hips, so he feels a lot more confident.”

Calf and hamstring issues have limited McVeigh to just two games this season.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks,” Longmire said.

“Unfortunately he’s had a season like that, its been one thing after the other for him which is a bit disappointing.”